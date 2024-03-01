International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Su-25s Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone
Watch Russia’s Su-25s Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone
The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-25 is a versatile attack aircraft, designed to provide air support for ground troops by engaging targets such as tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as fortifications.
As part of the ongoing special military operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the crews of Su-25 fighter jets destroying a Ukrainian troop position in the Avdeyevka area. The Su-25s fired unguided S-8 missiles at the position, using a pitching maneuver accompanied by a sharp climb to set a certain angle for the S-8 launch, the MoD said in a statement.The pilots then released the heat traps before returning to the home airfield to prepare for the next flight, according to the MoD.
📹 Su-25 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Avdeyevka region.
📹 Su-25 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Avdeyevka region.
Watch Russia’s Su-25s Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone

09:43 GMT 01.03.2024
© Sputnik
The Russian Aerospace Forces Su-25 is a versatile attack aircraft designed to provide air support to ground forces by engaging targets such as tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as fortifications.
As part of the ongoing special military operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the crews of Su-25 fighter jets destroying a Ukrainian troop position in the Avdeyevka area.
The Su-25s fired unguided S-8 missiles at the position, using a pitching maneuver accompanied by a sharp climb to set a certain angle for the S-8 launch, the MoD said in a statement.
The pilots then released the heat traps before returning to the home airfield to prepare for the next flight, according to the MoD.
