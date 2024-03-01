https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/watch-russias-su-25s-wipe-out-ukrainian-stronghold-in-special-op-zone-1117070490.html

Watch Russia’s Su-25s Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone

The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-25 is a versatile attack aircraft, designed to provide air support for ground troops by engaging targets such as tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as fortifications.

As part of the ongoing special military operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the crews of Su-25 fighter jets destroying a Ukrainian troop position in the Avdeyevka area. The Su-25s fired unguided S-8 missiles at the position, using a pitching maneuver accompanied by a sharp climb to set a certain angle for the S-8 launch, the MoD said in a statement.The pilots then released the heat traps before returning to the home airfield to prepare for the next flight, according to the MoD.

