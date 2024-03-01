https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/world-youth-festival-2024-kicks-off-in-russia-on-friday-1117071685.html

World Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Russia on Friday

World Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Russia on Friday

Sputnik International

The World Youth Festival 2024 will kick off in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory on Friday.

The festival will bring together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues in an open and respectful environment and to seek practical solutions to build a more just world. The festival camp will be set up in the Olympic Park, which is located in the Sirius Federal Territory. For the first time in the history of the festival movement, teenagers aged 14-17, 500 of them from Russia and 500 from other countries, will have the opportunity to take part in the event. The festival will be held from March 1-7 in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

