Biden Mistakenly Mentions Ukraine Multiple Times When Discussing Air Drops For Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Friday mistakenly mentioned Ukraine a few times when speaking about American plans to airdrop aid into Gaza.

"In the coming days, we're going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in freighting airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine," Biden said alongside the visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Friday's slip up isn't Biden's first, it joins a string of other similar incidents that have become more common. Last month, Biden delivered a speech defending his memory after getting scrutinized about it in a Special Counsel report, but he then subsequently mixed up Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi as the leader of Mexico and became upset after reporters questioned whether his memory has gotten worse with age.Biden, during a campaign event in Las Vegas in early February, also mixed up French President Emmanuel Macron with Francois Mitterrand, the former president of France who died in 1996.

