Bundeswehr Believes Rec. of German Conversation About Strike on Russia Authentic - Reports

The recording of a conversation between German military officials concerning Russia and Ukraine is circulating among the Bundeswehr officials, German newspaper Die Welt reported.

Several soldiers, who spoke to Die Welt, have said the audio recording is circulating in the Bundeswehr and said it was authentic, the newspaper reported on Friday. Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published the text of a conversation among four Bundeswehr representatives discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles.The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command.The German Defense Ministry told Sputnik that it does not comment on the alleged recording of its soldiers discussing a strike on the Crimean Bridge. The T-online news agency reported, citing the German Defense Ministry, that the German counterintelligence was verifying the report on a possible interception of a conversation between two German officers.

