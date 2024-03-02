https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/bundeswehr-believes-rec-of-german-conversation-about-strike-on-russia-authentic---reports-1117083588.html
Bundeswehr Believes Rec. of German Conversation About Strike on Russia Authentic - Reports
Bundeswehr Believes Rec. of German Conversation About Strike on Russia Authentic - Reports
Sputnik International
The recording of a conversation between German military officials concerning Russia and Ukraine is circulating among the Bundeswehr officials, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
2024-03-02T02:11+0000
2024-03-02T02:11+0000
2024-03-02T02:11+0000
world
russia
crimean bridge
ukraine
bundeswehr
german defense ministry
margarita simonyan
ingo gerhartz
taurus cruise missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116168334_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06bd8ca034b1279caa101a2c823b680b.jpg
Several soldiers, who spoke to Die Welt, have said the audio recording is circulating in the Bundeswehr and said it was authentic, the newspaper reported on Friday. Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published the text of a conversation among four Bundeswehr representatives discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles.The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command.The German Defense Ministry told Sputnik that it does not comment on the alleged recording of its soldiers discussing a strike on the Crimean Bridge. The T-online news agency reported, citing the German Defense Ministry, that the German counterintelligence was verifying the report on a possible interception of a conversation between two German officers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/uk-privately-pushing-germany-to-send-ukraine-missiles-capable-of-reaching-russia---reports-1117076129.html
russia
crimean bridge
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116168334_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_196f3e49f09db5cbe29cf6da35d48f38.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bundeswehr, conversation between german military, will germany give ukraine taurus, german taurus leak, crimean bridge, german military leaks
bundeswehr, conversation between german military, will germany give ukraine taurus, german taurus leak, crimean bridge, german military leaks
Bundeswehr Believes Rec. of German Conversation About Strike on Russia Authentic - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The recording of a conversation between senior German military officials on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine is circulating among the Bundeswehr officials, and they believe it is authentic, German newspaper Die Welt has reported, citing German soldiers.
Several soldiers, who spoke to Die Welt, have said the audio recording is circulating in the Bundeswehr and said it was authentic, the newspaper reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published the text
of a conversation among four Bundeswehr representatives
discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles.
The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command.
The German Defense Ministry told Sputnik that it does not comment on the alleged recording of its soldiers discussing a strike on the Crimean Bridge.
The T-online news agency reported, citing the German Defense Ministry, that the German counterintelligence
was verifying the report on a possible interception of a conversation between two German officers.