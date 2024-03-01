https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/uk-privately-pushing-germany-to-send-ukraine-missiles-capable-of-reaching-russia---reports-1117076129.html
UK Privately Pushing Germany to Send Ukraine Missiles Capable of Reaching Russia - Reports
UK Privately Pushing Germany to Send Ukraine Missiles Capable of Reaching Russia - Reports
Sputnik International
The UK government is privately pushing Germany to supply Ukraine with the long-range Taurus missiles, which are capable of striking deep into Russian territory, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter
2024-03-01T14:22+0000
2024-03-01T14:22+0000
2024-03-01T14:22+0000
military
olaf scholz
germany
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
russia
taurus cruise missile
military aid
foreign military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg
On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was reluctant to send the Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine due to their range being long enough to hit Russian territory if used incorrectly. He said it was fraught with making Germany a party to the conflict with Russia. UK ministers and other high-ranking officials have repeatedly given Berlin to understand that Ukraine needed its Taurus missiles badly, Bloomberg cited its sources as saying. London has even proposed several compromise solutions, such as sending Ukraine its own long-range Storm Shadow missiles and then replenishing the stock by buying Taurus missiles from Germany, the report read. At the same time, some UK politicians and lawmakers have been vocal with their criticism of Scholz's stance and also of his comment to the effect that, that unlike the UK and France, which provide Ukraine with training to operate long-range missiles, Germany would not do it and no German soldier would set foot on Ukrainian soil. The main issue with the supply of Taurus missiles is their range of 500 kilometers (311 miles), which makes them capable of striking deep into Russian territory. Berlin has previously not supplied Kiev with weapons with similar characteristics. The German expert community has even discussed whether the missiles could be programmed so that they could not be used to strike the Russian territory. It was precisely this issue that interested Scholz, and therefore negotiations were allegedly held with representatives of the military industry, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/taurus-missiles-wont-help-ukraine-may-bring-war-to-germany-bundestag-mp-warns-1116955449.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/what-weapons-will-west-supply-to-ukraine-in-2024-1116386809.html
germany
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_169:0:1816:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_f821964dabd454901bea8c3e1c58aee8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
UK Privately Pushing Germany to Send Ukraine Missiles Capable of Reaching Russia - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government is privately pushing Germany to supply Ukraine with the long-range Taurus missiles, which are capable of striking deep into Russian territory, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was reluctant to send the Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine
due to their range being long enough to hit Russian territory if used incorrectly. He said it was fraught with making Germany a party to the conflict with Russia.
UK ministers and other high-ranking officials have repeatedly given Berlin to understand that Ukraine needed its Taurus missiles
badly, Bloomberg cited its sources as saying. London has even proposed several compromise solutions, such as sending Ukraine
its own long-range Storm Shadow missiles and then replenishing the stock by buying Taurus missiles from Germany, the report read.
At the same time, some UK politicians and lawmakers have been vocal with their criticism of Scholz's stance
and also of his comment to the effect that, that unlike the UK and France, which provide Ukraine with training to operate long-range missiles, Germany would not do it and no German soldier would set foot on Ukrainian soil.
Earlier in February, the German parliament, the Bundestag, voted in favor of a draft resolution submitted by Scholz's Social Democratic Party, the Free Democratic Party and the Greens on the supply of long-range weapons systems to Ukraine to destroy strategic targets in Russia's rear. However, the Taurus missiles are not mentioned in the document.
The main issue with the supply of Taurus missiles is their range of 500 kilometers (311 miles), which makes them capable of striking deep into Russian territory. Berlin has previously not supplied Kiev with weapons with similar characteristics.
The German expert community has even discussed whether the missiles could be programmed so that they could not be used to strike the Russian territory
. It was precisely this issue that interested Scholz, and therefore negotiations were allegedly held with representatives of the military industry, Der Spiegel magazine reported.