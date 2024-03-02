International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/improvised-explosive-device-found-attached-to-bottom-of-car-entering-crimea-from-north-1117085047.html
Improvised Explosive Device Found Attached to Bottom of Car Entering Crimea From North
Improvised Explosive Device Found Attached to Bottom of Car Entering Crimea From North
Sputnik International
An improvised explosive device made of foreign-made components has been found attached to the bottom of a car at the entrance to Crimea at the Dzhankoi checkpoint, a spokesperson for regional law enforcement agencies have told Sputnik, adding that the device has been defused.
2024-03-02T04:51+0000
2024-03-02T04:51+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
ukraine crisis
terrorism
terrorist
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097992417_0:858:1365:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_24c494909602751c097770a0262dbd3f.jpg
The Dzhankoi checkpoint is located in the north of Crimea and borders the Kherson Region. "At the Dzhankoi checkpoint, in the course of inspection measures on a car traveling to the territory of the Republic of Crimea, employees of the Federal Security Service of Russia have found an object similar to an explosive device attached to the bottom of a car under the driver's seat driven by a law enforcement officer of the Kherson region," the spokesperson said. The car has been promptly moved to a safe distance, after which explosive ordnance disposal specialists defused the device, he said. "According to the conclusion of experts, the explosive device is made of foreign-made components supplied to the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries," he added. Law enforcement is investigating the incident and is looking into the circumstances of the crime and for the people involved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/putin-was-right-western-complicity-in-ukraines-terrorism-proves-wisdom-of-special-operation-1117001814.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097992417_0:863:1365:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_f7f5272cd12789a9d9a1080d13f43c8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian terrorism, kiev terrorism, ukraine terrorism, crimea bomb, ukraine terror attacks
ukrainian terrorism, kiev terrorism, ukraine terrorism, crimea bomb, ukraine terror attacks

Improvised Explosive Device Found Attached to Bottom of Car Entering Crimea From North

04:51 GMT 02.03.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alexandre Dulaunoy / BombBomb
Bomb - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alexandre Dulaunoy / Bomb
Subscribe
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - An improvised explosive device made of foreign-made components has been found attached to the bottom of a car at the entrance to Crimea at the Dzhankoi checkpoint, a spokesperson for regional law enforcement agencies have told Sputnik, adding that the device has been defused.
The Dzhankoi checkpoint is located in the north of Crimea and borders the Kherson Region.
"At the Dzhankoi checkpoint, in the course of inspection measures on a car traveling to the territory of the Republic of Crimea, employees of the Federal Security Service of Russia have found an object similar to an explosive device attached to the bottom of a car under the driver's seat driven by a law enforcement officer of the Kherson region," the spokesperson said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO), who ensured order and legality during the mutiny, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
Analysis
‘Putin Was Right’: Western Complicity in Ukraine’s Terrorism Proves Wisdom of Special Operation
27 February, 00:55 GMT
The car has been promptly moved to a safe distance, after which explosive ordnance disposal specialists defused the device, he said.
"According to the conclusion of experts, the explosive device is made of foreign-made components supplied to the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries," he added.
Law enforcement is investigating the incident and is looking into the circumstances of the crime and for the people involved.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала