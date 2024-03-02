https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/improvised-explosive-device-found-attached-to-bottom-of-car-entering-crimea-from-north-1117085047.html
Improvised Explosive Device Found Attached to Bottom of Car Entering Crimea From North
Improvised Explosive Device Found Attached to Bottom of Car Entering Crimea From North
Sputnik International
An improvised explosive device made of foreign-made components has been found attached to the bottom of a car at the entrance to Crimea at the Dzhankoi checkpoint, a spokesperson for regional law enforcement agencies have told Sputnik, adding that the device has been defused.
2024-03-02T04:51+0000
2024-03-02T04:51+0000
2024-03-02T04:51+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
ukraine crisis
terrorism
terrorist
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097992417_0:858:1365:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_24c494909602751c097770a0262dbd3f.jpg
The Dzhankoi checkpoint is located in the north of Crimea and borders the Kherson Region. "At the Dzhankoi checkpoint, in the course of inspection measures on a car traveling to the territory of the Republic of Crimea, employees of the Federal Security Service of Russia have found an object similar to an explosive device attached to the bottom of a car under the driver's seat driven by a law enforcement officer of the Kherson region," the spokesperson said. The car has been promptly moved to a safe distance, after which explosive ordnance disposal specialists defused the device, he said. "According to the conclusion of experts, the explosive device is made of foreign-made components supplied to the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries," he added. Law enforcement is investigating the incident and is looking into the circumstances of the crime and for the people involved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/putin-was-right-western-complicity-in-ukraines-terrorism-proves-wisdom-of-special-operation-1117001814.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097992417_0:863:1365:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_f7f5272cd12789a9d9a1080d13f43c8a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian terrorism, kiev terrorism, ukraine terrorism, crimea bomb, ukraine terror attacks
ukrainian terrorism, kiev terrorism, ukraine terrorism, crimea bomb, ukraine terror attacks
Improvised Explosive Device Found Attached to Bottom of Car Entering Crimea From North
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - An improvised explosive device made of foreign-made components has been found attached to the bottom of a car at the entrance to Crimea at the Dzhankoi checkpoint, a spokesperson for regional law enforcement agencies have told Sputnik, adding that the device has been defused.
The Dzhankoi checkpoint is located in the north of Crimea and borders the Kherson Region.
"At the Dzhankoi checkpoint, in the course of inspection measures on a car traveling to the territory of the Republic of Crimea, employees of the Federal Security Service of Russia have found an object similar to an explosive device attached to the bottom of a car under the driver's seat driven by a law enforcement officer of the Kherson region," the spokesperson said.
The car has been promptly moved to a safe distance, after which explosive ordnance disposal specialists defused the device, he said.
"According to the conclusion of experts, the explosive device is made of foreign-made components supplied to the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries," he added.
Law enforcement is investigating the incident and is looking into the circumstances of the crime and for the people involved.