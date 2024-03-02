International
Iran Ready to Become Energy Hub, Safe Route for Gas Transit - President
Sputnik International
Iran is ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of natural gas between producers and consumption markets, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday.
With its vast natural gas reserves, technologies and geographic location, Iran plans to develop bilateral and multilateral relations with gas market countries, the president said, adding that Tehran was particularly interested in countries from Central Asia to the Persian Gulf, and its eastern and western neighbors.Iran's strategic approach is based on increasing the production and export of natural gas and providing access to this type of energy to as many people in the region as possible, Raisi added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of natural gas between producers and consumption markets, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday.
With its vast natural gas reserves, technologies and geographic location, Iran plans to develop bilateral and multilateral relations with gas market countries, the president said, adding that Tehran was particularly interested in countries from Central Asia to the Persian Gulf, and its eastern and western neighbors.
"We are ready to become an energy hub as well as a safe route for the distribution and transit of gas between producers and consumption markets," Raisi said in his address at the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit.
Iran's strategic approach is based on increasing the production and export of natural gas and providing access to this type of energy to as many people in the region as possible, Raisi added.
