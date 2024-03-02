International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/iranian-iraqi-oil-ministers-discuss-joint-field-development--government-1117093339.html
Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government
Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government
Sputnik International
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani discussed expanding cooperation, on the margins of the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Algeria.
2024-03-02T22:03+0000
2024-03-02T22:04+0000
economy
iran
iraq
gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
oil
oil and gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117093180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_07bdf2bac1d7fcf669ab751cc70498d6.jpg
"The Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed during the meeting the expansion of cooperation in the field of complex development of shared fields, trade in gas and petroleum products, payment mechanisms and development of infrastructure for trade in products [of oil and gas refining]," the government said on Telegram. The parties agreed to select one or two fields with small reserves for joint development at first, then move to larger fields, the government said.The ministers also discussed oil drilling and the creation of infrastructure such as gas pipelines by Iranian companies in Iraq, Iranian authorities added. In his address to the 7th GECF summit on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran was ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of natural gas between producers and consumption markets. The 7th GECF summit was held in Algeria's capital from March 1-2. The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that brings together the world's leading gas producers and exporters and provides a framework for the exchange of views, experiences, data, cooperation and collaboration among its member states on gas-related issues. The forum currently includes 12 countries — Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela — and seven observer states such as Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russia-reorienting-gas-exports-to-new-markets-with-emphasis-on-asia-pacific-1116383936.html
iran
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117093180_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5785dfb614e579c65b56d89cbe85ce07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian oil minister javad owji, iran gas, iraq gas fields, 7th gas exporting countries forum, iran iraq cooperation
iranian oil minister javad owji, iran gas, iraq gas fields, 7th gas exporting countries forum, iran iraq cooperation

Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government

22:03 GMT 02.03.2024 (Updated: 22:04 GMT 02.03.2024)
© AP Photo / Anis BelghoulOfficials and delegates attend the seventh Gas Exporting Countries Forum hosted in Algeria, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Officials and delegates attend the seventh Gas Exporting Countries Forum hosted in Algeria, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2024
© AP Photo / Anis Belghoul
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani discussed expanding cooperation, including the development of joint fields, on the margins of the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Algeria, the Iranian government said on Saturday.
"The Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed during the meeting the expansion of cooperation in the field of complex development of shared fields, trade in gas and petroleum products, payment mechanisms and development of infrastructure for trade in products [of oil and gas refining]," the government said on Telegram.
The parties agreed to select one or two fields with small reserves for joint development at first, then move to larger fields, the government said.
A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
Russia
Russia Reorienting Gas Exports to New Markets With Emphasis on Asia-Pacific
25 January, 13:07 GMT
The ministers also discussed oil drilling and the creation of infrastructure such as gas pipelines by Iranian companies in Iraq, Iranian authorities added.
In his address to the 7th GECF summit on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran was ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of natural gas between producers and consumption markets.
The 7th GECF summit was held in Algeria's capital from March 1-2. The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that brings together the world's leading gas producers and exporters and provides a framework for the exchange of views, experiences, data, cooperation and collaboration among its member states on gas-related issues. The forum currently includes 12 countries — Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela — and seven observer states such as Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала