https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/iranian-iraqi-oil-ministers-discuss-joint-field-development--government-1117093339.html
Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government
Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government
Sputnik International
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani discussed expanding cooperation, on the margins of the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Algeria.
2024-03-02T22:03+0000
2024-03-02T22:03+0000
2024-03-02T22:04+0000
economy
iran
iraq
gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
oil
oil and gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117093180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_07bdf2bac1d7fcf669ab751cc70498d6.jpg
"The Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed during the meeting the expansion of cooperation in the field of complex development of shared fields, trade in gas and petroleum products, payment mechanisms and development of infrastructure for trade in products [of oil and gas refining]," the government said on Telegram. The parties agreed to select one or two fields with small reserves for joint development at first, then move to larger fields, the government said.The ministers also discussed oil drilling and the creation of infrastructure such as gas pipelines by Iranian companies in Iraq, Iranian authorities added. In his address to the 7th GECF summit on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran was ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of natural gas between producers and consumption markets. The 7th GECF summit was held in Algeria's capital from March 1-2. The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that brings together the world's leading gas producers and exporters and provides a framework for the exchange of views, experiences, data, cooperation and collaboration among its member states on gas-related issues. The forum currently includes 12 countries — Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela — and seven observer states such as Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russia-reorienting-gas-exports-to-new-markets-with-emphasis-on-asia-pacific-1116383936.html
iran
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117093180_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5785dfb614e579c65b56d89cbe85ce07.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iranian oil minister javad owji, iran gas, iraq gas fields, 7th gas exporting countries forum, iran iraq cooperation
iranian oil minister javad owji, iran gas, iraq gas fields, 7th gas exporting countries forum, iran iraq cooperation
Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government
22:03 GMT 02.03.2024 (Updated: 22:04 GMT 02.03.2024)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani discussed expanding cooperation, including the development of joint fields, on the margins of the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Algeria, the Iranian government said on Saturday.
"The Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed during the meeting the expansion of cooperation in the field of complex development of shared fields, trade in gas and petroleum products, payment mechanisms and development of infrastructure for trade in products [of oil and gas refining]," the government said on Telegram.
The parties agreed to select one or two fields with small reserves for joint development at first, then move to larger fields, the government said.
The ministers also discussed oil drilling and the creation of infrastructure such as gas pipelines by Iranian companies in Iraq, Iranian authorities added.
In his address to the 7th GECF summit on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
said that Tehran was ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of natural gas between producers and consumption markets.
The 7th GECF summit was held in Algeria's capital from March 1-2. The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that brings together the world's leading gas producers and exporters and provides a framework for the exchange of views, experiences, data, cooperation and collaboration among its member states on gas-related issues. The forum currently includes 12 countries — Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela — and seven observer states such as Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru.