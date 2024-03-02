https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/iranian-iraqi-oil-ministers-discuss-joint-field-development--government-1117093339.html

Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government

Iranian, Iraqi Oil Ministers Discuss Joint Field Development – Government

Sputnik International

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani discussed expanding cooperation, on the margins of the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Algeria.

2024-03-02T22:03+0000

2024-03-02T22:03+0000

2024-03-02T22:04+0000

economy

iran

iraq

gas exporting countries forum (gecf)

oil

oil and gas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117093180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_07bdf2bac1d7fcf669ab751cc70498d6.jpg

"The Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed during the meeting the expansion of cooperation in the field of complex development of shared fields, trade in gas and petroleum products, payment mechanisms and development of infrastructure for trade in products [of oil and gas refining]," the government said on Telegram. The parties agreed to select one or two fields with small reserves for joint development at first, then move to larger fields, the government said.The ministers also discussed oil drilling and the creation of infrastructure such as gas pipelines by Iranian companies in Iraq, Iranian authorities added. In his address to the 7th GECF summit on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran was ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of natural gas between producers and consumption markets. The 7th GECF summit was held in Algeria's capital from March 1-2. The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that brings together the world's leading gas producers and exporters and provides a framework for the exchange of views, experiences, data, cooperation and collaboration among its member states on gas-related issues. The forum currently includes 12 countries — Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela — and seven observer states such as Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russia-reorienting-gas-exports-to-new-markets-with-emphasis-on-asia-pacific-1116383936.html

iran

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian oil minister javad owji, iran gas, iraq gas fields, 7th gas exporting countries forum, iran iraq cooperation