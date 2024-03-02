https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/moscow-will-reciprocate-if-west-confiscates-russian-assets-1117092279.html

Moscow Will Reciprocate If West Confiscates Russian Assets

Moscow Will Reciprocate If West Confiscates Russian Assets

Sputnik International

Russia will respond in the same manner in case Western countries confiscate the country's frozen assets, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

2024-03-02T17:58+0000

2024-03-02T17:58+0000

2024-03-02T17:58+0000

economy

sergey lavrov

russia

european union (eu)

g7

frozen assets

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116057275_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3afb6927316b8cd38ac90b0574a62355.jpg

The European Union is estimated to hold some $300 billion in Russian central bank assets together with its G7 allies, including the United States, Japan and Canada. The Western allies have been holding talks on how to tap the frozen funds to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, but Russia argues this is illegal and will ruin the West’s image as a safe haven for global money. Russia will approach foreign companies doing business in the country on an individual basis, considering each specific case, Lavrov added. In December 2023, the New York Times reported that the US and its European allies renewed discussions to go after frozen Russian assets and use them to aid Ukraine. Later, Bloomberg reported that the White House supported a bill that would allow the confiscation. US diplomat James O’Brien said that the country proposed legislation to authorize the seizure and utilization of Russian assets, but the decision concerning its implementation was awaiting coordination with G7 partners. Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel previously noted that drawing up a legal framework that would allow the EU to seize Russian state money would not be an easy task, and suggested focusing on unlocking the profits generated by those assets first. Russia views potential attempts by the US and the EU to seize Russian assets as theft and also an act of trade war, and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned that Moscow would have a tough response to such an escalation of economic aggression.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/dc-think-tank-west-seeks-to-seize-russias-assets-to-prolong-ukraine-conflict-indefinitely-1117056530.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/two-can-play-that-game-heres-how-russia-could-hit-back-if-west-seizes-assets-1117018843.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian frozen assets, russian frozen assets in us, russian frozen assets in eu, what us and allies are going to do with russian frozen assets