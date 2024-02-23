https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/how-russia-could-respond-to-wests-potential-frozen-asset-seizure-1116939125.html

How Russia Could Respond to West's Potential Frozen Asset Seizure

Moscow has repeatedly warned that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets constitutes an expropriation of property and violates international law.

A group of international law experts and practitioners from Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US are seeking to bolster the legal case for seizing frozen Russian Central Bank assets, Bloomberg news agency has reported.In a letter obtained by Bloomberg, the experts argue that such actions are allegedly allowed under international law, citing the ongoing Ukraine conflict as a pretext. The letter, however, did not elaborate on what legal mechanism (if any) these experts could use for possible a seizure.Shortly after the start of Russia's special military operation, Western countries slapped comprehensive sanctions on Russia, including the freezing of about €260 billion ($280 billion) in securities and cash, with more than two-thirds of the sum immobilized in the EU.Touching upon potential ramifications, he suggested that speculation about the possibility of confiscating the assets on a legal basis "could induce a number of European or US stakeholders to seize these assets held in their own countries in order to give them to Ukraine, so as to reduce the expenditures of their own governments in support of Ukraine."When asked what countermeasures one should expect from Moscow if the US and the EU take action in this regard, the pundit suggested that the Russian government could sell "a relevant share of its Western assets, particularly US and European bonds and equities."Similarly, he did not rule out that Russia could sell "huge amounts of US dollars across the foreign exchange market, thereby inducing a relevant depreciation of the greenback, with a negative effect on the US balance of trade, hence on US inflation and economic growth, all of which could increase unemployment, poverty and fiscal deficits in the United States."He also indicated that others may follow the Russian move, "thereby impacting on Western economies negatively, in a period when both the US and the EU already have their own economic and social problems to address properly and for the common good," Rossi concluded.IMF Warns Against Confiscating Frozen Russian AssetsThe pundit’s comments come after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that Western plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets could threaten the international monetary system and carry other unanticipated risks.He was echoed by Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who denounced the EU plans as an "escalation of economic aggression," warning that Moscow would respond in a harsh manner. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, dubbed the West’s threats "unseemly business," and warned that "stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good."

