https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/pmc-blackwater-founder-calls-it-bad-idea-to-admit-ukraine-to-nato-1117084558.html

PMC Blackwater Founder Calls It ‘Bad’ Idea to Admit Ukraine to NATO

PMC Blackwater Founder Calls It ‘Bad’ Idea to Admit Ukraine to NATO

Sputnik International

Erik Prince, founder of US private military company Blackwater, said that it was a “bad idea” to admit Ukraine to NATO adding that it should not have been on the table beforehand.

2024-03-02T03:39+0000

2024-03-02T03:39+0000

2024-03-02T03:39+0000

world

russia

erik prince

ukraine

nato

blackwater

nato enlargement

nato expansion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105960/68/1059606809_0:0:3240:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_c6c9ecd9c322a2ec91481fc2f38c6152.jpg

“They [Russians] lost 22 million people in World War Two, defeating the Nazis, and for them looking out and seeing more unfriendly countries on their border than any time since May of 1940, that's a problem, that's a red line for them, and they kept saying ‘stop, stop, stop.’ This idea of making Ukraine a NATO member is a bad idea. It shouldn't have been on the table beforehand,” Prince said in a podcast with Patrick Bet-David.According to Prince, the West could have handled the situation around Ukraine much differently given the existence of all kinds of assurances that NATO would not extend eastward following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Ties between Russia and NATO remained strained after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The growing tensions were primarily driven by NATO's eastward expansion despite Russia's warnings that steps to include new states close to or on its borders directly threaten its national security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221012/western-experts-warned-for-years-that-adding-ukraine-to-nato-was-a-bad-idea-1101783479.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

erik prince, ukraine in nato is a bad idea, should nato admit ukraine, nato russia relations, military company blackwater