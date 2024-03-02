https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/un-security-council-to-discuss-gaza-on-march-7---unsc-president-1117083332.html
UN Security Council to Discuss Gaza on March 7 - UNSC President
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The next UN Security Council meeting on Gaza is scheduled for March 7, Japanese Ambassador to the UN Kazuyuki Yamazaki said on Friday.
"Currently, we are planning on March 7, the consultation on the Middle East .... This is an opportunity for the Security Council currently to discuss the issues related to Gaza," Yamazaki said in a briefing.
When asked about a US-drafted resolution on Gaza, Yamazaki said that Japan will consult with the other members of the Security Council on the matter and that it remains to be seen what will happen with the document.
Last moth, the US vetoed an Algerian-drafted resolution on Gaza and offered its own text instead.
Japan holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council presidency for the month of March.