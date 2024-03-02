International
UN Security Council to Discuss Gaza on March 7 - UNSC President
The next UN Security Council meeting on Gaza is scheduled for March 7, Japanese Ambassador to the UN Kazuyuki Yamazaki said on Friday.
"Currently, we are planning on March 7, the consultation on the Middle East .... This is an opportunity for the Security Council currently to discuss the issues related to Gaza," Yamazaki said in a briefing. When asked about a US-drafted resolution on Gaza, Yamazaki said that Japan will consult with the other members of the Security Council on the matter and that it remains to be seen what will happen with the document.Last moth, the US vetoed an Algerian-drafted resolution on Gaza and offered its own text instead. Japan holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council presidency for the month of March.
Bags of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The next UN Security Council meeting on Gaza is scheduled for March 7, Japanese Ambassador to the UN Kazuyuki Yamazaki said on Friday.
"Currently, we are planning on March 7, the consultation on the Middle East .... This is an opportunity for the Security Council currently to discuss the issues related to Gaza," Yamazaki said in a briefing.
When asked about a US-drafted resolution on Gaza, Yamazaki said that Japan will consult with the other members of the Security Council on the matter and that it remains to be seen what will happen with the document.
Last moth, the US vetoed an Algerian-drafted resolution on Gaza and offered its own text instead.
Japan holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council presidency for the month of March.
