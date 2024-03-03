https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/arab-league-welcomes-results-of-inter-palestinian-talks-in-moscow--deputy-head-1117093982.html

Arab League Welcomes Results of Inter-Palestinian Talks in Moscow – Deputy Head

The League of Arab States is welcoming the meeting of Palestinian factions in Moscow, LAS Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told Sputnik.

Moscow hosted talks between various Palestinian factions, including the Hamas and Fatah movements from Thursday to Friday, with the sides issuing a joint communique. Following the meeting, Mousa Abu Marzouk, the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, told Sputnik that there were no differences between it and other Palestinian factions that could not be bridged to form a unity government. There is still no consensus on many issues related to the ceasefire in Gaza, he added. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 30,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

