Arab League Welcomes Results of Inter-Palestinian Talks in Moscow – Deputy Head
The League of Arab States is welcoming the meeting of Palestinian factions in Moscow, LAS Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told Sputnik.
ANTALYA March 2 (Sputnik) - The League of Arab States (LAS) is welcoming the meeting of Palestinian factions in Moscow, LAS Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told Sputnik, adding that this endeavor by Russia could lead to mutual understanding between them.
Moscow hosted talks between various Palestinian factions, including the Hamas and Fatah movements from Thursday to Friday, with the sides issuing a joint communique. Following the meeting, Mousa Abu Marzouk, the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, told Sputnik that there were no differences between it and other Palestinian factions that could not be bridged to form a unity government.
"We have read the final statement of the meeting. This is a good endeavor by Moscow, and we hope that Russia's efforts will lead to the establishment of mutual understanding between Palestinian factions in the aftermath of the war," Zaki said on the sidelines of the 2024 Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
There is still no consensus on many issues related to the ceasefire in Gaza, he added.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 30,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.