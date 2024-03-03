https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/farmers-warn-of-looming-death-sentence-for-us-agriculture-under-biden-1117105092.html
Farmers Warn of Looming ‘Death Sentence’ for US Agriculture Under Biden
Farmers Warn of Looming ‘Death Sentence’ for US Agriculture Under Biden
Sputnik International
US farmers have slammed the Biden administration for wreaking havoc on US agriculture.
2024-03-03T16:03+0000
2024-03-03T16:03+0000
2024-03-03T16:03+0000
americas
us
joe biden
farms
green technologies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117103941_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f9e47bf26788a406ae152f6da97d833a.jpg
US farmers have slammed the Biden administration for wreaking havoc on US agriculture with its “Globalist green policies.” Biden's green agenda, coupled with inflation and surging costs could create a “domestic food crisis,” farmers told US media.While the federal government seems eager to prop up farmers in Ukraine, it is overlooking US agriculture, farmers argued on "The Ingraham Angle" TV show.Herds have been shrinking and some farms closing down altogether, farming industry figures warned. "Farmers are going out of business every day," said Black Farmers of America founder John Boyd Jr.According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA,) nationwide beef cattle production plummeted to 28.2 million in 2024 — down two percent from a year ago. That level is the lowest since the 1970s. In turn, shrinking cattle numbers are contributing to the rising cost of beef. Economists say droughts over the last three years along with inflation have put further pressure on farmers.The spike in diesel fuel costs is another challenge, said Boyd.Texas rancher Shad Sullivan, told the program globalism was the main culprit.“It's the global elites — claiming that climate change is ruining the world and that we must implement sustainability, which is just production and consumption control across the world," he said.He derided claims that agriculture contributes “one-third of all harmful emissions”, along with “sustainability regulations”, as seeking to “cripple” Western agriculture.Earlier this year, representatives of corn-growing sector raised the alarm after production costs for farmers surged by around $15 billion in 2023. They also voiced concerns that the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles will slash demand for corn-based ethanol used to fuel some cars."I'm afraid if we keep heading down this path, we've got a lot of destruction ahead," one farmer told Fox News.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/farm-bill-must-protect-us-small-farmers-encourage-climate-change-mitigation-1112138869.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117103941_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5aacdec3b0c1d4b2a5f0c433a53d9a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us farmers warn of potential death sentence for american agriculture, dangers of globalist green policies pushed by biden administration, why are us farmers going out of business,
us farmers warn of potential death sentence for american agriculture, dangers of globalist green policies pushed by biden administration, why are us farmers going out of business,
Farmers Warn of Looming ‘Death Sentence’ for US Agriculture Under Biden
Iowa’s farmers warned that the Biden administration in January that his “green agenda” policies would “cripple the farm economy” if allowed to continue.
US farmers have slammed the Biden administration for wreaking havoc on US agriculture with its “Globalist green policies.”
Biden's green agenda, coupled with inflation and surging costs
could create a “domestic food crisis
,” farmers told US media.
While the federal government seems eager to prop up farmers in Ukraine
, it is overlooking US agriculture, farmers argued on "The Ingraham Angle
" TV show.
Herds have been shrinking and some farms closing down altogether, farming industry figures warned. "Farmers are going out of business every day," said Black Farmers of America founder John Boyd Jr.
"What's happening is America's beef cattle producers are depleting their herds. So they're not having more calves so they can multiply," added Boyd, who grows soybeans and grain and breeds cattle.
According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA,) nationwide beef cattle production plummeted to 28.2 million in 2024 — down two percent from a year ago. That level is the lowest since the 1970s. In turn, shrinking cattle numbers are contributing to the rising cost of beef. Economists say droughts over the last three years along with inflation have put further pressure on farmers.
The spike in diesel fuel costs
is another challenge, said Boyd.
Texas rancher Shad Sullivan, told the program globalism was the main culprit.
“It's the global elites — claiming that climate change is ruining the world and that we must implement sustainability, which is just production and consumption control across the world," he said.
He derided claims that agriculture contributes
“one-third of all harmful emissions
”, along with “sustainability regulations
”, as seeking to “cripple
” Western agriculture.
Earlier this year, representatives of corn-growing sector raised the alarm after production costs for farmers surged by around $15 billion in 2023. They also voiced concerns that the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles
will slash demand for corn-based ethanol used to fuel some cars.
"I'm afraid if we keep heading down this path, we've got a lot of destruction ahead," one farmer told Fox News.