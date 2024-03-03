https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/farmers-warn-of-looming-death-sentence-for-us-agriculture-under-biden-1117105092.html

Farmers Warn of Looming ‘Death Sentence’ for US Agriculture Under Biden

US farmers have slammed the Biden administration for wreaking havoc on US agriculture.

US farmers have slammed the Biden administration for wreaking havoc on US agriculture with its “Globalist green policies.” Biden's green agenda, coupled with inflation and surging costs could create a “domestic food crisis,” farmers told US media.While the federal government seems eager to prop up farmers in Ukraine, it is overlooking US agriculture, farmers argued on "The Ingraham Angle" TV show.Herds have been shrinking and some farms closing down altogether, farming industry figures warned. "Farmers are going out of business every day," said Black Farmers of America founder John Boyd Jr.According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA,) nationwide beef cattle production plummeted to 28.2 million in 2024 — down two percent from a year ago. That level is the lowest since the 1970s. In turn, shrinking cattle numbers are contributing to the rising cost of beef. Economists say droughts over the last three years along with inflation have put further pressure on farmers.The spike in diesel fuel costs is another challenge, said Boyd.Texas rancher Shad Sullivan, told the program globalism was the main culprit.“It's the global elites — claiming that climate change is ruining the world and that we must implement sustainability, which is just production and consumption control across the world," he said.He derided claims that agriculture contributes “one-third of all harmful emissions”, along with “sustainability regulations”, as seeking to “cripple” Western agriculture.Earlier this year, representatives of corn-growing sector raised the alarm after production costs for farmers surged by around $15 billion in 2023. They also voiced concerns that the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles will slash demand for corn-based ethanol used to fuel some cars."I'm afraid if we keep heading down this path, we've got a lot of destruction ahead," one farmer told Fox News.

