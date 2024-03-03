https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/french-farmers-union-head-pledges-action-on-ground-will-continue-in-coming-weeks-1117116352.html
French Farmers' Union Head Pledges 'Action on Ground' Will Continue in Coming Weeks
French Farmers' Union Head Pledges 'Action on Ground' Will Continue in Coming Weeks
Sputnik International
French farmers will continue "action on the ground" in the coming weeks despite the measures the government has promised to allay the sector's concerns, the head of major farmers' union FNSEA said.
2024-03-03T22:24+0000
2024-03-03T22:24+0000
2024-03-03T22:24+0000
world
france
europe's farmer protests
french farmers
protests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107741/68/1077416856_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_359cb527647eb6d5ad93aaefb1a2df3c.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he would hold a meeting with "all trade unions" to discuss the situation in the country's agricultural industry at the Elysee palace in mid-March. In late February, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that a new law guaranteeing fair prices for French agricultural products would be drafted by the summer to reinforce the Egalim law, which requires retailers to offer a fair price for farm products. Farmers in France have been protesting heavily since January, blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. They demand recognition of the importance of their profession and denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive.In particular, farmers oppose the import of cheap agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, and the increase in diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/over-90-of-french-citizens-support-farmers-protests---poll-1116911268.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107741/68/1077416856_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_b3139946049a03d28d2cac3e544a49d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
french farmers, eu farmers protests, union fnsea, arnaud rousseau, french farmers strikes rally, protests rally in france
french farmers, eu farmers protests, union fnsea, arnaud rousseau, french farmers strikes rally, protests rally in france
French Farmers' Union Head Pledges 'Action on Ground' Will Continue in Coming Weeks
PARIS (Sputnik) - French farmers will continue "action on the ground" in the coming weeks despite the measures the government has promised to allay the sector's concerns, the head of major farmers' union FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, said on Sunday.
French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he would hold a meeting with "all trade unions" to discuss the situation in the country's agricultural industry at the Elysee palace in mid-March.
"The embers are still smoldering ... We will continue to carry out action on the ground in the next two weeks ... A lot of things have been put on the table, a lot of announcements have been made. Now our task is to make them tangible so that they can be seen on the farms," Rousseau told French broadcaster BFMTV.
In late February, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that a new law guaranteeing fair prices for French agricultural products would be drafted by the summer to reinforce the Egalim law, which requires retailers to offer a fair price for farm products.
Farmers in France
have been protesting heavily since January, blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. They demand recognition of the importance of their profession and denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive.
In particular, farmers oppose the import of cheap agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, and the increase in diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.