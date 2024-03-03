https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/french-farmers-union-head-pledges-action-on-ground-will-continue-in-coming-weeks-1117116352.html

French Farmers' Union Head Pledges 'Action on Ground' Will Continue in Coming Weeks

French farmers will continue "action on the ground" in the coming weeks despite the measures the government has promised to allay the sector's concerns, the head of major farmers' union FNSEA said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he would hold a meeting with "all trade unions" to discuss the situation in the country's agricultural industry at the Elysee palace in mid-March. In late February, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that a new law guaranteeing fair prices for French agricultural products would be drafted by the summer to reinforce the Egalim law, which requires retailers to offer a fair price for farm products. Farmers in France have been protesting heavily since January, blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. They demand recognition of the importance of their profession and denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive.In particular, farmers oppose the import of cheap agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, and the increase in diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.

