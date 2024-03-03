https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/qatar-us-hamas-delegations-arrive-in-cairo-for-new-round-of-truce-talks-in-gaza---reports-1117099806.html
Qatar, US, Hamas Delegations Arrive in Cairo for New Round of Truce Talks in Gaza - Reports
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The delegations of Qatar, the United States and the Palestinian movement Hamas have arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo for a new round... 03.03.2024, Sputnik International
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The delegations of Qatar, the United States and the Palestinian movement Hamas have arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo for a new round of talks on a possible truce in the Gaza Strip, Al Qahera News channel reported on Sunday.
On Saturday, the broadcaster reported that the truce talks would be resumed in Cairo on Sunday with all parties in attendance.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip
, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.