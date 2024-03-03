https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/russia-delivers-blow-to-nato-ranks-with-leaked-german-war-talks-on-ukraine-1117098264.html

Russia ‘Delivers Blow to NATO Ranks’ With Leaked German War Talks on Ukraine

Moscow “blew a hole in NATO ranks” by publishing the Bundeswehr officials' intercepted war plotting, Iranian political scientist Ruhollah Modabber told Sputnik.

By publishing Bundeswehr officials' intercepted alleged attack-plotting, Moscow did more than “shed light on the hybrid war waged by a united Western front against Russia for years,” Iranian political scientist Ruhollah Modabber told Sputnik.Russia also “blew a hole in NATO ranks,” while demonstrating “the strength and capabilities” of its own forces, the expert stated.The Iranian expert weighed in on the "hybrid war waged by the West against Russia for many years," saying:“This war has targeted Russian values, Russian language and culture, and even Russian monuments, especially in Eastern Europe; anti-Russian sentiment has reached its climax in Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine, and [Russia’s President Vladimir] Putin has frequently mentioned this. This war is being waged through the media, which publishes fake news about Russia, and is also the result of the work of think tanks of intelligence agencies such as MI6 and the CIA, which have failed in achieving their goals.” The videoconference was held on the WebEx platform on February 19, 2024. It involved Brigadier General Frank Grafe (department head for operations and exercises at the Air Force Forces Command of the Bundeswehr), General Ingo Gerhartz (Bundeswehr Air Force inspector), and two employees of the Air Operations Command within the Space Operations Center of the Bundeswehr. German news agency DPA reported that the leaked conversation was authentic. The broadcaster ARD slammed the leak as a "catastrophe" for Germany's secret services.The Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded an "immediate explanation" from Berlin pertaining to the audio recording. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed in a statement that attempts by the German authorities "to dodge the question will be considered an admission of guilt."The desire of the German Army to strike Russian territory indicates the “military bankruptcy of Berlin,” underscored Nabil Surur, Lebanese expert on Russian affairs.He pointed out that the West is “now in a critical state, having exhausted its forces by providing weapons, equipment, artillery and aviation to the failing Kiev regime.” Meanwhile, "Russia is a tough nut to crack in every way, and the Russians will go after anyone who threatens their national security... This is proven by the victories and achievements of the Russian Army in Ukraine, which indicate the correctness of the strategic decisions made by the military leadership of the Russian Federation," the pundit emphasized.Ahmed Al-Haj Ali, Lebanese international and regional relations expert, said that Moscow has enough similar files “that could affect the reputation of major Western countries," adding:Germany's denial of leaks of military conversations “will not protect Berlin, and will not change the fact that the West is involved in supporting Ukraine in many attacks that threaten Russia’s national security,” Ali Hamud, another Lebanese expert, warned.According to Ali Hamud, the United States has been "using Europe as a tool to contain Russia and reduce the importance of Moscow. However, the Russians were able to achieve economic successes and resist everything that could threaten them from the point of view of European-American weapons," the analyst added.

