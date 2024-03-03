https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/russian-forces-capture-vietnam-war-era-us-m113-apc-1117100226.html

Russian Forces Capture Vietnam War-Era US M113 APC During Avdeyevka Liberation

Soldiers of the Tsentr battlegroup have captured surviving samples of foreign equipment, including an American M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as Turkish and British armored vehicles, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the battle for Avdeyevka, soldiers of Battlegroup Tsentr captured foreign equipment, including an American M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as Turkish and British armored vehicles, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. The trophies were displayed by servicemen of a repair and evacuation regiment.The serviceman noted that the armored vehicle was not damaged and was in operational technical condition, meaning that the APC was simply abandoned.According to him, instead of the standard American 120 mm mortar, a mortar of the same caliber but of Soviet design was installed inside.In addition, during the demonstration of captured vehicles, fighters of Battlegroup Tsentr took a ride on a Turkish Kirpi armored vehicle used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the platoon commander, Ukrainian soldiers abandoned the vehicle while fleeing, and Russian troops got it in almost perfect condition.The Kirpi troop carrier, an armored vehicle of the Turkish Army and manufactured by the local company BMC, has a combat weight of 20 tons and can accommodate up to 13 personnel. According to open sources, Ukraine has received at least 200 such vehicles since 2022.Another trophy demonstrated by the Russian Army was a British Pinzgauer 718 armored vehicle with a 6x6 wheel arrangement.

