https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/shehbaz-sharif-elected-as-pakistans-prime-minister-for-second-term-1117099919.html

Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Term

Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Term

Sputnik International

Pakistani lawmakers have elected Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, as the country's prime minister for a second time in a 201 to 92 vote, lower house speaker Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday.

2024-03-03T09:46+0000

2024-03-03T09:46+0000

2024-03-03T09:46+0000

asia

shehbaz sharif

pakistan

pakistan muslim league-nawaz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102793799_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e57979d02ddf85f354cf64eb3d21d9.jpg

"Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been elected prime minister with 201 votes. [While] Omar Ayub [secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party] obtained 92 votes," the speaker was quoted as saying by Pakistani broadcaster Geo. Sadiq then invited Sharif to sit in the prime minister's chair and address the house.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/pakistan-faces-uncertain-political-future-with-no-clear-winning-govt-1116762945.html

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shehbaz sharif, pakistan muslim league-nawaz, prime minister