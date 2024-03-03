https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/shehbaz-sharif-elected-as-pakistans-prime-minister-for-second-term-1117099919.html
Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Term
Pakistani lawmakers have elected Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, as the country's prime minister for a second time in a 201 to 92 vote, lower house speaker Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday.
"Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been elected prime minister with 201 votes. [While] Omar Ayub [secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party] obtained 92 votes," the speaker was quoted as saying by Pakistani broadcaster Geo. Sadiq then invited Sharif to sit in the prime minister's chair and address the house.
