Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Term
Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Term
Sputnik International
Pakistani lawmakers have elected Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, as the country's prime minister for a second time in a 201 to 92 vote, lower house speaker Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday.
"Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been elected prime minister with 201 votes. [While] Omar Ayub [secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party] obtained 92 votes," the speaker was quoted as saying by Pakistani broadcaster Geo. Sadiq then invited Sharif to sit in the prime minister's chair and address the house.
09:46 GMT 03.03.2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani lawmakers have elected Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, as the country's prime minister for a second time in a 201 to 92 vote, lower house speaker Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday.
"Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been elected prime minister with 201 votes. [While] Omar Ayub [secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party] obtained 92 votes," the speaker was quoted as saying by Pakistani broadcaster Geo.
Sadiq then invited Sharif to sit in the prime minister's chair and address the house.
