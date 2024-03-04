https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/archaeologists-uncover-preserved-fresco-of-siblings-from-greek-myth-in-pompeii-1117119220.html

Archaeologists Uncover Preserved Fresco of Siblings From Greek Myth in Pompeii

Pompeii was an ancient city built near modern-day Naples. But the eruption of nearby volcano Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD wiped out over 10,000 of its inhabitants, burying the site for 1,500 years before its rediscovery.

Archaeologists have found a well-preserved fresco depicting Greek mythological siblings Phrixus and his sister Helle in the ruins of Pompei.The discovery was made during renovation works in the area near the House of Leda mansion.The colors of the fresco are still bright, even though it is about 2,000 years old and survived the devastating volcanic eruption that obliterated the city in 79 AD.Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, hailed the discovery as a representation of history.The excavated fresco displays two siblings from ancient Greek myth — Phrixus and Helle, also called Ellie — who fled their stepmother's plot to kill them and end the famine ravaging their homeland. A ram with a golden fleece rescued the siblings. While fleeing, Helle fell and drowned in the sea, which was later named the Hellespont after her.The fresco looks like a framed picture adorning a yellow wall. Other artworks depicting still life drawings and portraits of women have been found recently. The Pompeii Archeological Park director stressed this newfound artifact's cultural and historical value.Other stunning discoveries have been made in recent months, including thirteen terracotta figurines depicting ancient Roman pagan rituals. In June 2023, a fresco that looked like a pizza with what seemed to be a pineapple was discovered.

