https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/archaeologists-uncover-preserved-fresco-of-siblings-from-greek-myth-in-pompeii-1117119220.html
Archaeologists Uncover Preserved Fresco of Siblings From Greek Myth in Pompeii
Archaeologists Uncover Preserved Fresco of Siblings From Greek Myth in Pompeii
Sputnik International
Pompeii was an ancient city built near modern-day Naples. But the eruption of nearby volcano Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD wiped out over 10,000 of its inhabitants, burying the site for 1,500 years before its rediscovery.
2024-03-04T15:23+0000
2024-03-04T15:23+0000
2024-03-04T15:23+0000
beyond politics
newsfeed
europe
society
pompeii
greece
delphi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106998/53/1069985351_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd5071d7d305b609a693b1ec27ec5e5.jpg
Archaeologists have found a well-preserved fresco depicting Greek mythological siblings Phrixus and his sister Helle in the ruins of Pompei.The discovery was made during renovation works in the area near the House of Leda mansion.The colors of the fresco are still bright, even though it is about 2,000 years old and survived the devastating volcanic eruption that obliterated the city in 79 AD.Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, hailed the discovery as a representation of history.The excavated fresco displays two siblings from ancient Greek myth — Phrixus and Helle, also called Ellie — who fled their stepmother's plot to kill them and end the famine ravaging their homeland. A ram with a golden fleece rescued the siblings. While fleeing, Helle fell and drowned in the sea, which was later named the Hellespont after her.The fresco looks like a framed picture adorning a yellow wall. Other artworks depicting still life drawings and portraits of women have been found recently. The Pompeii Archeological Park director stressed this newfound artifact's cultural and historical value.Other stunning discoveries have been made in recent months, including thirteen terracotta figurines depicting ancient Roman pagan rituals. In June 2023, a fresco that looked like a pizza with what seemed to be a pineapple was discovered.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220808/new-discoveries-in-pompeii-showcase-the-citys-middle-class-1099366660.html
pompeii
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106998/53/1069985351_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_a411b12ba337b44a06000fe9467cc480.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
fresco depicting greek myth, archaeological discovery in pompeii, ancient roman pagan rituals, ancient artifact excavation in pompeii, colorful fresco in pompeii, historical significance of frescoes, pompeii excavation finds, archaeological treasures in pompeii.
fresco depicting greek myth, archaeological discovery in pompeii, ancient roman pagan rituals, ancient artifact excavation in pompeii, colorful fresco in pompeii, historical significance of frescoes, pompeii excavation finds, archaeological treasures in pompeii.
Archaeologists Uncover Preserved Fresco of Siblings From Greek Myth in Pompeii
Pompeii was an ancient city built near modern-day Naples. But the eruption of nearby volcano Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD wiped out over 10,000 of its inhabitants, burying the site for 1,500 years before its rediscovery.
Archaeologists have found a well-preserved fresco depicting Greek mythological siblings Phrixus and his sister Helle in the ruins of Pompei.
The discovery was made during renovation works in the area near the House of Leda mansion.
The colors of the fresco are still bright, even though it is about 2,000 years old and survived the devastating volcanic eruption that obliterated the city
in 79 AD.
Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, hailed the discovery as a representation of history.
The excavated fresco displays two siblings from ancient Greek myth — Phrixus and Helle, also called Ellie — who fled their stepmother's plot to kill them and end the famine ravaging their homeland. A ram with a golden fleece rescued the siblings. While fleeing, Helle fell and drowned in the sea, which was later named the Hellespont after her.
The “fresco in an excellent state of preservation…A myth typical of ancient Greece, but also of Pompeii, where Greek myth is very much present in all homes and is also an example of how myth, storytelling through images, and wall decoration become part of a lived environment like this small house, not very large, but richly decorated, which tries through the paintings to emulate, to imitate the tone of life of the elites,” Zuchtriegel said.
The fresco looks like a framed picture adorning a yellow wall. Other artworks depicting still life drawings and portraits of women have been found recently. The Pompeii Archeological Park director stressed this newfound artifact's cultural and historical value.
Other stunning discoveries have been made in recent months, including thirteen terracotta figurines depicting ancient Roman pagan rituals. In June 2023, a fresco that looked like a pizza
with what seemed to be a pineapple was discovered.