Bitcoin Price Surpasses $66,000 for 1st Time Since November 2021 - Trading Data
Bitcoin Price Surpasses $66,000 for 1st Time Since November 2021 - Trading Data
The price of bitcoin rose by more than 6.5% on Monday, having surpassed $66,000 for the first time since November 2021
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform, the bitcoin price was up by 6.57% to over $66,600, as of 16:25 GMT, for the first time since November 15, 2021. The CoinMarketCap platform, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, estimated that the bitcoin gained 6.29% in 24 hours, reaching $66,355.
Bitcoin Price Surpasses $66,000 for 1st Time Since November 2021 - Trading Data

17:31 GMT 04.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin rose by more than 6.5% on Monday, having surpassed $66,000 for the first time since November 2021.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform, the bitcoin price was up by 6.57% to over $66,600, as of 16:25 GMT, for the first time since November 15, 2021.
The CoinMarketCap platform, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, estimated that the bitcoin gained 6.29% in 24 hours, reaching $66,355.
The price of bitcoin is thus approaching its all-time high of $69,000, which was reached on November 10, 2021. The cryptocurrency is rising in price for the second week in a row, showing an over 28% increase since February 25.

