Bitcoin Price Surpasses $66,000 for 1st Time Since November 2021 - Trading Data

The price of bitcoin rose by more than 6.5% on Monday, having surpassed $66,000 for the first time since November 2021

2024-03-04T17:31+0000

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform, the bitcoin price was up by 6.57% to over $66,600, as of 16:25 GMT, for the first time since November 15, 2021. The CoinMarketCap platform, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, estimated that the bitcoin gained 6.29% in 24 hours, reaching $66,355.

