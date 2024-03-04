https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/bitcoin-price-surpasses-66000-for-1st-time-since-november-2021---trading-data-1117131026.html
Bitcoin Price Surpasses $66,000 for 1st Time Since November 2021 - Trading Data
Sputnik International
The price of bitcoin rose by more than 6.5% on Monday, having surpassed $66,000 for the first time since November 2021
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform, the bitcoin price was up by 6.57% to over $66,600, as of 16:25 GMT, for the first time since November 15, 2021. The CoinMarketCap platform, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, estimated that the bitcoin gained 6.29% in 24 hours, reaching $66,355.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin rose by more than 6.5% on Monday, having surpassed $66,000 for the first time since November 2021.
On Binance
, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform, the bitcoin price was up by 6.57% to over $66,600
, as of 16:25 GMT, for the first time since November 15, 2021.
The CoinMarketCap platform, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, estimated that the bitcoin gained 6.29% in 24 hours, reaching $66,355.
The price of bitcoin is thus approaching its all-time high of $69,000, which was reached on November 10, 2021. The cryptocurrency is rising in price for the second week in a row, showing an over 28% increase since February 25.