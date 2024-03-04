https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/continuing-ukraine-conflict-worsens-situation-for-kiev---hungarian-foreign-minister-1117117314.html

Continuing Ukraine Conflict Worsens Situation for Kiev - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Continuing Ukraine Conflict Worsens Situation for Kiev - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The later negotiations on a peace settlement in Ukraine begin, the worse it will be for Kiev, as Russia's success on the battlefield has become clear to everyone, Hungarian FM Szijjarto said.

2024-03-04T02:18+0000

2024-03-04T02:18+0000

2024-03-04T02:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

hungary

nato

peter szijjarto

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_64f109d80a9cdf1b3928be753e1cda16.jpg

"I have been hearing for months now at Foreign Ministers' Councils that the Ukrainians have been trying to gain a position on the battlefield from which they could start negotiations in a more favorable way. In the recent weeks and a couple of months, it has become clear to everyone that there was no such scenario, and if there was, it has failed. Time is clearly on Russia's side, the Russians are successful on the battlefield. The later there is a ceasefire and negotiations begin, the worse it will be for Ukraine," Szijjarto told Hungary's Kossuth Radio. NATO is a defensive alliance, not an offensive one, the Hungarian foreign minister said, adding that it did not have a mission to attack anyone. Budapest, since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, has been consistently calling for a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and opposed sanctions on Russian energy. In March 2022, Hungary's parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Ukraine from the country's soil.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/eu-incites-ukrainian-conflict-and-stigmatizes-peace-talks---hungarian-foreign-minister-1113877717.html

russia

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungarian fm szijjarto, ukraine crisis, russia special operation, russia defeats ukraine