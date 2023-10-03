https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/eu-incites-ukrainian-conflict-and-stigmatizes-peace-talks---hungarian-foreign-minister-1113877717.html

EU Incites Ukrainian Conflict and Stigmatizes Peace Talks - Hungarian Foreign Minister

The world outside Europe does not share its position on the Ukraine conflict and does not understand European double standards applied to conflicts in other parts of the planet, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

"I can say that the world outside Europe is already really looking forward to the end of this war, because they do not understand many things. They do not understand, for example, how it can be that when a war is not in Europe, the European Union, looking down with fantastic moral superiority, calls on the parties to peace, advocates negotiations and an immediate end to violence. However, when there is a war in Europe, the European Union incites the conflict and supplies weapons, and anyone who talks about peace is immediately stigmatized," Szijjarto said in an interview on Monday. He also said that other countries do not understand why Europe "has made this conflict global" and why people living in Asia, Africa and Latin America have to pay for it due to growing inflation, energy prices and unstable food supplies. Szijjarto added that Hungary’s position on the issue is treated with "great respect" outside the EU, which he was witnessing more than once during the UN General Assembly. Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and sending weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Hungarian parliament issued a decree banning the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country's territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks to secure the western Ukrainian region of Zakarpatye, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would become a military target for Russia. The country's leadership has repeatedly emphasized that Hungary stands for the earliest possible start of peace negotiations.

