https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/falcon-9-booster-with-crew-dragon-spaceship-launched-from-florida-to-iss---nasa-1117118562.html

Falcon 9 Booster With Crew Dragon Spaceship Launched From Florida to ISS - NASA

Falcon 9 Booster With Crew Dragon Spaceship Launched From Florida to ISS - NASA

Sputnik International

The Falcon 9 booster carrying the Crew Dragon spaceship with an international team on board has been successfully launched from Florida and is currently heading to the International Space Station (ISS), US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Monday.

2024-03-04T06:06+0000

2024-03-04T06:06+0000

2024-03-04T06:06+0000

world

russia

nasa

roscosmos

international space station (iss)

florida

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095001241_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5efe3ba6982afe3a02c38e4ffd556ee9.jpg

"We have liftoff! Three first-time fliers and a veteran are en route to the Space Station ... Separation confirmed — Crew 8 is now cruising to its destination, where they will conduct research to benefit humanity. Projects include studying how to improve human health in space. Docking at the Space Station is targeted for 3am ET (0800 UTC) [8:00 GMT] on March 5," NASA wrote on X. The mission started at 03:53 GMT on Sunday. The launch was initially scheduled for February, but was put off several times. The previous attempt was canceled on Saturday over bad weather conditions. The crew, which includes US astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, is expected to spend about six months in orbit. The Russian cosmonaut is participating in the mission as part of an agreement sealed between Russian state space corporation Roscosmos and NASA. Under the deal, one US astronaut travels to the ISS with a Russian crew, and vice versa, one Russian cosmonaut travels to orbit with a US crew. The practice was launched in September 2022 and is valid through the end of 2025, with the possibility of further extension.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/russian-progress-ms-24-cargo-ship-departs-from-iss-1116749324.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

falcon 9 booster, crew dragon spaceship, us national aeronautics and space administration, international space station