https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/geologists-reveal-possible-cause-of-deep-earthquakes-beneath-the-mediterranean-1117106600.html

Geologists Reveal Possible Cause of Deep Earthquakes Beneath the Mediterranean

Geologists Reveal Possible Cause of Deep Earthquakes Beneath the Mediterranean

Sputnik International

Geologists attribute deep-focus earthquakes underneath the Mediterranean to the formation of a soft mineral compound (hydrous magnesium silicate) on tectonic slabs as they descend into ocean water. This process causes dehydration and brittleness, making the plates prone to seismic activity.

2024-03-04T13:14+0000

2024-03-04T13:14+0000

2024-03-04T13:14+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

society

earth

spain

granada

australian national university

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080928854_0:395:1200:1070_1920x0_80_0_0_f644f8c13631f22523351c5c16f25058.jpg

The gradual collision of Africa and Eurasia has triggered seismic activity, revealing a portion of the Earth's surface overturned and submerged beneath the Mediterranean.Spain's Mediterranean coast is subject to periodic and intense earthquakes, with a recent study suggesting a potential link to the upturned tectonic plate. The study was published in The Seismic Record.As tectonic plates collide, it causes one plate to slip beneath the other in a process called subduction. This collision sometimes destroys the descending plate, causing the crust to form mountains, ultimately binding the two plates. On other occasions, the slabs can be separate but stacked, with one slowly dipping into the Earth's mantle.As the sinking slab descends into ocean water, it forms hydrous magnesium silicates in its top layers, which dry out and becomes fragile, making it vulnerable to seismic activity. The prolonged seismic waves of the 2010 Granada earthquake may be due to slower movement at the bottom of the Alboran slab.The slab's rapid plunge caused this section of Earth's crust to flip, pulling a pocket of water with it, as gravity made it rotate vertically downward. According to the study, the slab has fully overturned, landing with its silicate side down, explaining the peculiar complexity of the region's tectonic formations and sporadic earthquakes more than 600 kilometers deep.The research team found that the tectonic slab beneath the Betics of southern Spain "is a subducted oceanic lithosphere," describing the formation of the Beltic-Rif or Gibraltar arc, shaping the western Mediterranean.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/japan-records-total-of-29-earthquakes-in-2-hours-1115930703.html

earth

spain

granada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

seismic activity, tectonic plate, earthquakes, granada, tectonic slabs, alboran slab, mediterranean, mantle transition zone, subduction, subduction speed, western mediterranean, earth's crust, beltic-rif arc, gibraltar arc, tectonic formations.