Germany's Opposition Requests Meeting in Parliament Over Leaked Military Audio - Secretary

Germany's Opposition Requests Meeting in Parliament Over Leaked Military Audio - Secretary

The biggest opposition faction of the German parliament requested to convene an extraordinary meeting of the defense committee over the high-ranking German military conversation publication.

"On behalf of my faction ... I ask to immediately convene a special meeting of the defense committee," Frei was quoted as saying in a letter to the president of the Bundestag, Barbel Bas, by German broadcaster NTV. The faction also requested the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the meeting.On Friday, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published the text of a conversation among four German military officers discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with long-range Taurus missiles. Scholz said on Saturday that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.

