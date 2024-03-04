International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/hungary-seeks-to-strengthen-ties-with-russia-in-areas-unaffected-by-sanctions---orban-1117123663.html
Hungary Seeks to Strengthen Ties With Russia in Areas Unaffected by Sanctions - Orban
Hungary Seeks to Strengthen Ties With Russia in Areas Unaffected by Sanctions - Orban
Sputnik International
Hungary does not want to give up economic cooperation with Russia, but would prefer to deepen it in areas not affected by sanctions, since economic life will continue after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
2024-03-04T12:20+0000
2024-03-04T12:20+0000
world
hungary
russia
viktor orban
relations
bilateral relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1e/1112985240_171:0:1280:624_1920x0_80_0_0_6d1e5f6b0481e9cd41ddf4c1a7b176d9.png
"We also do not want to give up economic cooperation with Russia. We refuse to cooperate with it only where European sanctions prohibit it. Where they are not prohibited, our goal is rather for economic growth to increase, because there will also be life after the end of the war. There will be trade, there will be economics, and for us this will be an important relationship and an important market opportunity,” Orban said at the opening of the year at the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Budapest, since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, has been consistently calling for a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and opposed sanctions on Russian energy. In March 2022, Hungary's parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Ukraine from the country's soil.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/hungary-halts-new-eu-sanctions-against-russia--reports-1116801418.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1e/1112985240_421:0:1253:624_1920x0_80_0_0_c1fcef3d8c4490376b0a95219ead69f7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary seeks to strengthen ties with russia, ties with russia, economic cooperation, hungarian prime minister viktor orban
hungary seeks to strengthen ties with russia, ties with russia, economic cooperation, hungarian prime minister viktor orban

Hungary Seeks to Strengthen Ties With Russia in Areas Unaffected by Sanctions - Orban

12:20 GMT 04.03.2024
© Photo : X/@TuckerCarlsonAn X (formerly Twitter) screenshot of Viktor Orban's interview with Tucker Carlson. File photo
An X (formerly Twitter) screenshot of Viktor Orban's interview with Tucker Carlson. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
© Photo : X/@TuckerCarlson
Subscribe
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary does not want to give up economic cooperation with Russia, but would prefer to deepen it in areas not affected by sanctions, since economic life will continue after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
"We also do not want to give up economic cooperation with Russia. We refuse to cooperate with it only where European sanctions prohibit it. Where they are not prohibited, our goal is rather for economic growth to increase, because there will also be life after the end of the war. There will be trade, there will be economics, and for us this will be an important relationship and an important market opportunity,” Orban said at the opening of the year at the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to take part in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
World
Hungary Halts New EU Sanctions Against Russia – Reports
15 February, 12:43 GMT
Budapest, since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, has been consistently calling for a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and opposed sanctions on Russian energy. In March 2022, Hungary's parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Ukraine from the country's soil.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала