https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/israeli-delegation-hasnt-attended-ceasefire-talks-as-hamas-refused-to-provide-alive-hostages-list-1117117808.html

Israeli Delegation Hasn't Attended Ceasefire Talks, as Hamas Refused to Provide Alive Hostages List

Israeli Delegation Hasn't Attended Ceasefire Talks, as Hamas Refused to Provide Alive Hostages List

Sputnik International

The Israeli delegation decided not to attend talks on ceasefire and exchange of hostages, as Hamas refused to provide a list of the hostages who are still alive, The New York Times reported.

2024-03-04T04:27+0000

2024-03-04T04:27+0000

2024-03-04T04:27+0000

world

israel

gaza strip

hamas

palestinians

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116634274_0:204:3072:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_3f5f761f570a4873e561a398d02afe7c.jpg

Earlier in the day, Al Qahera News broadcaster reported that delegations from Qatar and the United States, as well a Hamas delegation, arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to hold a new round of negotiations on de-escalation in the Gaza Strip. The Qatari prime minister informed on Sunday the head of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad), David Barnea, of Hamas’ refusal, the report said.In addition, Hamas did not agree to the previously proposed US prisoner exchange deal with Israel, which also affected Israel’s decision to skip negotiations, the report said. On Sunday, the Axios news website reported that the framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip includes an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages. The draft deal also reportedly included a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,410 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/idf-kills-over-10000-hamas-fighters-in-gaza-strip-since-october-7-1116764283.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza ceasefire talks, hamas israel talks, gaza strip conflict, gaza talks in cairo, hamas hostages list