International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/jewish-think-tank-tasks-iraq-war-architects-to-develop-day-after-plan-for-gaza-1117134675.html
Jewish Think Tank Tasks Iraq War Architects to Develop 'Day After' Plan for Gaza
Jewish Think Tank Tasks Iraq War Architects to Develop 'Day After' Plan for Gaza
Sputnik International
Some of the most influential architects of the Iraq War and occupation are being tapped by the Jewish Institute of National Security of America to develop a plan for Gaza.
2024-03-04T22:04+0000
2024-03-04T22:04+0000
world
dick cheney
scooter libby
elliott abrams
saudi arabia
israel
iraq
hamas
national security council
national security committee (nsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107203/72/1072037251_0:0:4439:2498_1920x0_80_0_0_1a550b3886fa5358b848a18942243edb.jpg
Some of the architects of the US invasion and occupation of Iraq have been tapped to create a plan for the “day after” in Gaza for the Jewish Institute of National Security of America (JINSA) and the Vandenberg Coalition.Dubbed the “Gaza Futures Task Force” and first pointed out by Responsible Statecraft, the group issued a report calling for a “multibillion-dollar private organization” funded by “interested nations” to govern Gaza after the hostilities end.The group consists of nine members, four of whom - including the chairman - played critical roles in the Iraq war and occupation. The chairman, John Hannah, served as the deputy national security adviser to former US Vice President Dick Cheney before taking over as Cheney’s national security adviser for Lewis “Scooter” Libby after he resigned following a perjury indictment.Libby also sits on the Gaza Futures Task Force alongside Elliott Abrams, who served in the National Security Council (NSC) under former US President George W. Bush and as the director for democracy in the NSC, he played a significant role in funding a failed coup in Gaza by Hamas’ chief political rival Fatah in 2007, which led to a short-lived civil war. Abrams also served as the special envoy to Venezuela and Iran during the administration of former US President Donald Trump.The fourth member of the nine-member board with Iraq war connections is former Ambassador Eric Edelman, who was the principal deputy national security adviser to Cheney, the number three position at the Pentagon, under former Secretary of Defenses Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates between 2005 and 2009.Much of the document focuses not only on restoring stability in Gaza but countering Israel’s rivals in the region.The report lists two goals of the task force: The document also parrots Israeli demands that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) should be disbanded and “serve[s] to perpetuate and deepen the Palestinian crisis.” It recommends that the organization be replaced with “local Palestinian institutions or other international organizations committed to peace that should be developed and implemented.”Further, the “multibillion-dollar private organization,” which it dubs the “International Trust for Gaza Relief and Reconstruction,” should be led by a “group of Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates” and supported by the United States “and concerned states that accept Israel’s role in the region.”The group should initially be focused on providing aid, the task force argues, including “humanitarian islands of stability,” with “large prefabricated housing communities.” But the next step, the Task Force argues, should focus on “de-radicalization” efforts, reflecting the disastrous “de-Baathification” efforts in Iraq. The task force recommends that “moderate” Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and in the diaspora be utilized to help with the efforts to de-radicalize the region’s schools, mosques and media.However, considering that Israel’s bombing campaign has displaced 85% of the population and killed more than 30,000 (and rising) Gazans, it may be difficult to find Gazans the JINSA will find acceptably “moderate” to perform this task. The task force did not address this issue.The Task Force also recommends that the International Trust goals should be within the broader context of countering “Iran’s aggressive campaign to derail peace efforts, including by constraining the threat posed by Hezbollah [in Lebanon] and resuming progress towards normalizing [relations between] Israel and Saudi Arabia.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210726/ex-cia-agent-says-us-wasted-trillions-on-wars-in-iraq--afghanistan-achieved-nothing-1083461497.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-policy-regarding-gaza-conflict---poll-1117117656.html
saudi arabia
israel
iraq
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107203/72/1072037251_446:0:4387:2956_1920x0_80_0_0_9787fdecd39ad837e9ea54afc0d6d80a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
day after in gaza, plans for gaza after the war, neocons in israel
day after in gaza, plans for gaza after the war, neocons in israel

Jewish Think Tank Tasks Iraq War Architects to Develop 'Day After' Plan for Gaza

22:04 GMT 04.03.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaElliott Abrams talks to reporters after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named the hawkish former Republican official to handle U.S. policy toward Venezuela during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019
Elliott Abrams talks to reporters after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named the hawkish former Republican official to handle U.S. policy toward Venezuela during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
On March 16, 2003, days before the launch of Operation Iraqi Freedom, then-Vice President Dick Cheney told US media that the American forces “would be greeted as liberators.” Nearly 21 years later, US troops are still being attacked in the country.
Some of the architects of the US invasion and occupation of Iraq have been tapped to create a plan for the “day after” in Gaza for the Jewish Institute of National Security of America (JINSA) and the Vandenberg Coalition.
Dubbed the “Gaza Futures Task Force” and first pointed out by Responsible Statecraft, the group issued a report calling for a “multibillion-dollar private organization” funded by “interested nations” to govern Gaza after the hostilities end.
The group consists of nine members, four of whom - including the chairman - played critical roles in the Iraq war and occupation. The chairman, John Hannah, served as the deputy national security adviser to former US Vice President Dick Cheney before taking over as Cheney’s national security adviser for Lewis “Scooter” Libby after he resigned following a perjury indictment.
U.S. Army Soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2021
World
Ex-CIA Agent Says US Wasted Trillions on Wars in Iraq & Afghanistan, Achieved Nothing
26 July 2021, 02:51 GMT
Libby also sits on the Gaza Futures Task Force alongside Elliott Abrams, who served in the National Security Council (NSC) under former US President George W. Bush and as the director for democracy in the NSC, he played a significant role in funding a failed coup in Gaza by Hamas’ chief political rival Fatah in 2007, which led to a short-lived civil war. Abrams also served as the special envoy to Venezuela and Iran during the administration of former US President Donald Trump.
The fourth member of the nine-member board with Iraq war connections is former Ambassador Eric Edelman, who was the principal deputy national security adviser to Cheney, the number three position at the Pentagon, under former Secretary of Defenses Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates between 2005 and 2009.
Much of the document focuses not only on restoring stability in Gaza but countering Israel’s rivals in the region.
The report lists two goals of the task force:
1.
“Restoring the deterrence and security needs of Israel, both for its own people and its standing as a powerful regional ally and essential component of resisting Iran’s ambitions
2.
“Dismantling Hamas as a military and governing force and protecting against its reconstitution through Israel’s continued freedom of action against it and against Palestinian Islamic Jihad; and by de-militarizing, de-radicalizing, and improving conditions in Gaza such that major terrorist attacks like October 7 can’t and won’t happen again”
The document also parrots Israeli demands that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) should be disbanded and “serve[s] to perpetuate and deepen the Palestinian crisis.” It recommends that the organization be replaced with “local Palestinian institutions or other international organizations committed to peace that should be developed and implemented.”
Further, the “multibillion-dollar private organization,” which it dubs the “International Trust for Gaza Relief and Reconstruction,” should be led by a “group of Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates” and supported by the United States “and concerned states that accept Israel’s role in the region.”
The group should initially be focused on providing aid, the task force argues, including “humanitarian islands of stability,” with “large prefabricated housing communities.” But the next step, the Task Force argues, should focus on “de-radicalization” efforts, reflecting the disastrous “de-Baathification” efforts in Iraq. The task force recommends that “moderate” Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and in the diaspora be utilized to help with the efforts to de-radicalize the region’s schools, mosques and media.
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
Americas
Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Policy Regarding Gaza Conflict - Poll
03:29 GMT
However, considering that Israel’s bombing campaign has displaced 85% of the population and killed more than 30,000 (and rising) Gazans, it may be difficult to find Gazans the JINSA will find acceptably “moderate” to perform this task. The task force did not address this issue.
The Task Force also recommends that the International Trust goals should be within the broader context of countering “Iran’s aggressive campaign to derail peace efforts, including by constraining the threat posed by Hezbollah [in Lebanon] and resuming progress towards normalizing [relations between] Israel and Saudi Arabia.”

Since the US invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003, an estimated 315,000 people have died directly from the conflict.

As of 2020, the US spent an estimated $1.922 trillion invading and stabilizing the country, where at least five US military bases and roughly 2,500 troops remain.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала