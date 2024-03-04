https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-policy-regarding-gaza-conflict---poll-1117117656.html

Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Policy Regarding Gaza Conflict - Poll

Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while 42% think Israel has gone too far in its efforts to fight Hamas, a poll showed.

At the same time, 19% of respondents said Israel had not gone far enough, and 24% said Israel’s response was about right, the poll showed on Sunday. The poll also revealed growing sympathy among US residents for the Palestinian people, as 33% of respondents said the United States is doing too little to help the Palestinians. In addition, 30% of Americans think that the US is doing too much to help Israel, the report said.The poll was conducted from February 21-28 and surveyed 1,500 people.

