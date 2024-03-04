International
Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Policy Regarding Gaza Conflict - Poll
Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Policy Regarding Gaza Conflict - Poll
Sputnik International
Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while 42% think Israel has gone too far in its efforts to fight Hamas, a poll showed.
At the same time, 19% of respondents said Israel had not gone far enough, and 24% said Israel’s response was about right, the poll showed on Sunday. The poll also revealed growing sympathy among US residents for the Palestinian people, as 33% of respondents said the United States is doing too little to help the Palestinians. In addition, 30% of Americans think that the US is doing too much to help Israel, the report said.The poll was conducted from February 21-28 and surveyed 1,500 people.
Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Policy Regarding Gaza Conflict - Poll

03:29 GMT 04.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while 42% think Israel has gone too far in its efforts to fight Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal showed.
At the same time, 19% of respondents said Israel had not gone far enough, and 24% said Israel’s response was about right, the poll showed on Sunday.
The poll also revealed growing sympathy among US residents for the Palestinian people, as 33% of respondents said the United States is doing too little to help the Palestinians. In addition, 30% of Americans think that the US is doing too much to help Israel, the report said.
The poll was conducted from February 21-28 and surveyed 1,500 people.
