https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/moscow-on-leaked-tape-of-german-militarys-talks-denazification-of-germany-not-over-1117121683.html
Moscow on Leaked Tape of German Military's Talks: Denazification of Germany Not Over
Moscow on Leaked Tape of German Military's Talks: Denazification of Germany Not Over
Sputnik International
The denazification of Germany is not over and if nothing changes consequences will be terrible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on a leaked audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine.
2024-03-04T10:30+0000
2024-03-04T10:30+0000
2024-03-04T10:30+0000
world
maria zakharova
olaf scholz
moscow
russia
germany
leak
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105409384_0:93:3071:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_e7cd44ffe7483f7108660f36393abcfe.jpg
"They, as we now understand, have not been fully denazified ... The most monstrous thing is that this will lead — and this is a fact, you can check — first of all, to dire consequences for Germany itself, if nothing is done, if this process is not stopped by the German people themselves," Zakharova told reporters.The tape of the audio recording was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic. On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-may-track--target-scalp-transfers-to-ukraine-after-audio-leak---report-1117118899.html
moscow
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105409384_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4501509d5c0d6638afc8546605f8803e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
denazification of germany, russia and ukraine, russian foreign ministry, german military officers
denazification of germany, russia and ukraine, russian foreign ministry, german military officers
Moscow on Leaked Tape of German Military's Talks: Denazification of Germany Not Over
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - The denazification of Germany is not over and if nothing changes consequences will be terrible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on a leaked audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine.
"They, as we now understand, have not been fully denazified ... The most monstrous thing is that this will lead — and this is a fact, you can check — first of all, to dire consequences for Germany itself, if nothing is done, if this process is not stopped by the German people themselves," Zakharova told reporters.
The tape of the audio recording
was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic.
On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.