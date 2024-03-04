International
Moscow on Leaked Tape of German Military's Talks: Denazification of Germany Not Over
Moscow on Leaked Tape of German Military's Talks: Denazification of Germany Not Over
The denazification of Germany is not over and if nothing changes consequences will be terrible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on a leaked audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine.
"They, as we now understand, have not been fully denazified ... The most monstrous thing is that this will lead — and this is a fact, you can check — first of all, to dire consequences for Germany itself, if nothing is done, if this process is not stopped by the German people themselves," Zakharova told reporters.The tape of the audio recording was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic. On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.
Moscow on Leaked Tape of German Military's Talks: Denazification of Germany Not Over

The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset.
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - The denazification of Germany is not over and if nothing changes consequences will be terrible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on a leaked audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine.
"They, as we now understand, have not been fully denazified ... The most monstrous thing is that this will lead — and this is a fact, you can check — first of all, to dire consequences for Germany itself, if nothing is done, if this process is not stopped by the German people themselves," Zakharova told reporters.
The tape of the audio recording was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic.
On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.
