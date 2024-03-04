https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/pm-anwar-affirms-malaysias-independence-rejects-us-pressure-on-china-relations-1117130146.html
PM Anwar Affirms Malaysia's Independence, Rejects US Pressure on China Relations
PM Anwar Affirms Malaysia's Independence, Rejects US Pressure on China Relations
Malaysia's PM defended ties with China amid alleged pressure from the US and its allies during the ASEAN summit, emphasizing Malaysia's independence and the importance of maintaining friendly relations with all nations.
"We do not have a problem with China," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told journalists during a news conference on the sidelines of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Melbourne, Australia.Prime Minister Anwar rebuffed attempts from the United States and its allies to draw Malaysia into their feud with Beijing.The Malaysian premier highlighted China's significant investment in Malaysia and the friendly relationship between the two countries.In a joint conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Anwar stressed the importance of maintaining close ties with the US, Europe, and Australia, underscoring that the alliances do not hinder Malaysia from fostering a cordial tie with China, one of its key neighbors.The two prime ministers also welcomed a new package of agreements on maritime decarbonization and clean energy cooperation, which is expected to reduce emissions from shipping and promote cooperation on renewable energy.In addition, the two leaders agreed to intensify cooperation in education and youth sports, with Albanese's office noting that Australia is home to over 170,000 people of Malaysian heritage.
"We do not have a problem with China," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim
told journalists during a news conference on the sidelines of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Melbourne, Australia.
Prime Minister Anwar rebuffed attempts from the United States and its allies to draw Malaysia into their feud with Beijing.
"We are an independent nation; we are fiercely independent. We do not want to be dictated by any force … If they have problem with China, they should not impose it upon us," he said.
The Malaysian premier highlighted China's significant investment in Malaysia
and the friendly relationship between the two countries.
In a joint conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Anwar stressed the importance of maintaining close ties with the US, Europe, and Australia, underscoring that the alliances do not hinder Malaysia from fostering a cordial tie with China, one of its key neighbors.
The two prime ministers also welcomed a new package of agreements on maritime decarbonization and clean energy cooperation, which is expected to reduce emissions from shipping and promote cooperation on renewable energy.
In addition, the two leaders agreed to intensify cooperation in education and youth sports, with Albanese's office noting that Australia is home to over 170,000 people of Malaysian heritage.