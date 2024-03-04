International
World
Remote Communication Rules to Be Distributed in Bundeswehr Due to Leaked Recording
Remote Communication Rules to Be Distributed in Bundeswehr Due to Leaked Recording
Recommendations on safe remote communication will be distributed in the Bundeswehr after an audio recording of a conversation of senior German military was leaked, a German Defense Ministry representative said on Monday.
"This is an ongoing process these days," the representative told reporters when asked if recommendations will be distributed among military personnel and Bundeswehr employees on what means of communication can henceforth be used.The tape of an audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic. On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.
Remote Communication Rules to Be Distributed in Bundeswehr Due to Leaked Recording

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Recommendations on safe remote communication will be distributed in the Bundeswehr after an audio recording of a conversation of senior German military was leaked, a German Defense Ministry representative said on Monday.
"This is an ongoing process these days," the representative told reporters when asked if recommendations will be distributed among military personnel and Bundeswehr employees on what means of communication can henceforth be used.
The tape of an audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic.
On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.
