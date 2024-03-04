https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/remote-communication-rules-to-be-distributed-in-bundeswehr-due-to-leaked-recording-1117123768.html

Remote Communication Rules to Be Distributed in Bundeswehr Due to Leaked Recording

Remote Communication Rules to Be Distributed in Bundeswehr Due to Leaked Recording

Sputnik International

Recommendations on safe remote communication will be distributed in the Bundeswehr after an audio recording of a conversation of senior German military was leaked, a German Defense Ministry representative said on Monday.

2024-03-04T12:22+0000

2024-03-04T12:22+0000

2024-03-04T12:22+0000

world

olaf scholz

russia

ukraine

bundeswehr

germany

leak

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105328/29/1053282906_0:286:5485:3371_1920x0_80_0_0_a655be2d6804d5ce5607330e23d68f3e.jpg

"This is an ongoing process these days," the representative told reporters when asked if recommendations will be distributed among military personnel and Bundeswehr employees on what means of communication can henceforth be used.The tape of an audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic. On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway in connection with the leaked conversation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-may-track--target-scalp-transfers-to-ukraine-after-audio-leak---report-1117118899.html

russia

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

safe remote communication, audio recording, german defense ministry, distributed in the bundeswehr