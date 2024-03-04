https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/us-working-to-establish-maritime-humanitarian-assistance-corridor-for-gaza---state-dept-1117134528.html

US Working to Establish Maritime Humanitarian Assistance Corridor for Gaza - State Dept.

The Biden administration is working to establish a maritime humanitarian assistance corridor for the Gaza Strip, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We are also actively pursuing options to establish a maritime assistance corridor. We are in discussion with a number of partners about this initiative," Miller said during a press conference. The US government's plan to establish a corridor is still in the development phase but the United States is confident that it could potentially augment the current, insufficient aid supply mechanisms, Miller said. To that end, the US government is in contact with commercial partners and allies in the region to find the most efficient way to enact the maritime corridor, Miller added. Over the weekend, the US Defense Department and the Jordanian Air Force worked together to airdrop 38,000 ready-to-eat meals into Gaza via Jordan's air space.The Gaza authorities and international organizations have called the situation in Gaza "catastrophic," as Israel's blockade and military invasion of the Palestinian enclave has left a significant portion of the population of 2.3 million Palestinians facing hunger and some starvation. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's military operations in Gaza and well over 76,000 have been wounded.

