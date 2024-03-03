https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/framework-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal-includes-1-for-10-swap-of-hostages-prisoners---reports-1117106889.html
Framework of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Includes 1-for-10 Swap of Hostages, Prisoners - Reports
Framework of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Includes 1-for-10 Swap of Hostages, Prisoners - Reports
Sputnik International
The framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip includes an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages, the Axios news website reported.
2024-03-03T16:26+0000
2024-03-03T16:26+0000
2024-03-03T16:26+0000
world
middle east
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115407959_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c64282b1cf06d4ed164327076f896152.jpg
The hostages that are supposed to be freed by Hamas include women, men over 50 and men with serious illnesses, the report read. Israel, in turn, will free Palestinian prisoners, including 15 convicted of murdering Israelis, Axios said. US President Joe Biden in calls with Egyptian and Qatari leaders is pushing to make Israel and Hamas agree to the ceasefire deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10. The draft deal also includes a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, the news website said. In total, Hamas is believed to be holding 134 hostages, Axios said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/un-security-council-gears-up-for-gaza-ceasefire-vote-as-us-threatens-veto-1116858194.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115407959_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b869df5fb23b296e86c5bf4316cda0a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza war, gaza strip, idf operation in gaza strip, hamas-israel conflict, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, israel-hamas ceasefire
gaza war, gaza strip, idf operation in gaza strip, hamas-israel conflict, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, israel-hamas ceasefire
Framework of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Includes 1-for-10 Swap of Hostages, Prisoners - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip includes an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages, the Axios news website reported on Sunday, citing unnamed US officials.
The hostages that are supposed to be freed by Hamas include women, men over 50 and men with serious illnesses, the report read. Israel, in turn, will free Palestinian prisoners, including 15 convicted of murdering Israelis, Axios said.
US President Joe Biden in calls with Egyptian and Qatari leaders is pushing to make Israel and Hamas agree to the ceasefire
deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10.
The draft deal also includes a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, the news website said.
In total, Hamas is believed to be holding 134 hostages, Axios said.