Framework of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Includes 1-for-10 Swap of Hostages, Prisoners - Reports

The framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip includes an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages, the Axios news website reported.

The hostages that are supposed to be freed by Hamas include women, men over 50 and men with serious illnesses, the report read. Israel, in turn, will free Palestinian prisoners, including 15 convicted of murdering Israelis, Axios said. US President Joe Biden in calls with Egyptian and Qatari leaders is pushing to make Israel and Hamas agree to the ceasefire deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10. The draft deal also includes a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, the news website said. In total, Hamas is believed to be holding 134 hostages, Axios said.

