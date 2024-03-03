International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/framework-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal-includes-1-for-10-swap-of-hostages-prisoners---reports-1117106889.html
Framework of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Includes 1-for-10 Swap of Hostages, Prisoners - Reports
Framework of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Includes 1-for-10 Swap of Hostages, Prisoners - Reports
Sputnik International
The framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip includes an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages, the Axios news website reported.
2024-03-03T16:26+0000
2024-03-03T16:26+0000
world
middle east
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115407959_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c64282b1cf06d4ed164327076f896152.jpg
The hostages that are supposed to be freed by Hamas include women, men over 50 and men with serious illnesses, the report read. Israel, in turn, will free Palestinian prisoners, including 15 convicted of murdering Israelis, Axios said. US President Joe Biden in calls with Egyptian and Qatari leaders is pushing to make Israel and Hamas agree to the ceasefire deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10. The draft deal also includes a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, the news website said. In total, Hamas is believed to be holding 134 hostages, Axios said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/un-security-council-gears-up-for-gaza-ceasefire-vote-as-us-threatens-veto-1116858194.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115407959_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b869df5fb23b296e86c5bf4316cda0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza war, gaza strip, idf operation in gaza strip, hamas-israel conflict, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, israel-hamas ceasefire
gaza war, gaza strip, idf operation in gaza strip, hamas-israel conflict, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, israel-hamas ceasefire

Framework of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Includes 1-for-10 Swap of Hostages, Prisoners - Reports

16:26 GMT 03.03.2024
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaAn Israeli army flare is seen over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.
An Israeli army flare is seen over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2024
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip includes an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages, the Axios news website reported on Sunday, citing unnamed US officials.
The hostages that are supposed to be freed by Hamas include women, men over 50 and men with serious illnesses, the report read. Israel, in turn, will free Palestinian prisoners, including 15 convicted of murdering Israelis, Axios said.
People inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on December 29, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2024
World
UN Security Council Gears Up for Gaza Ceasefire Vote as US Threatens Veto
18 February, 14:36 GMT
US President Joe Biden in calls with Egyptian and Qatari leaders is pushing to make Israel and Hamas agree to the ceasefire deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10.
The draft deal also includes a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, the news website said.
In total, Hamas is believed to be holding 134 hostages, Axios said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала