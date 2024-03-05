https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/china-defense-spending-boost-to-go-to-emerging-tech-as-ukraine-previews-future-battlefield-1117148773.html

China's Defense Spending Boost to Go to Emerging Tech as Ukraine Previews ‘Future Battlefield’

China's Defense Spending Boost to Go to Emerging Tech as Ukraine Previews ‘Future Battlefield’

Sputnik International

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has outlined the People’s Republic’s near-term development priorities, including economic growth, defense spending and the battle with the West for technological supremacy. Sputnik turned to a leading Beijing-based economist for his take on the Asian economic giant’s ambitious plans.

2024-03-05T18:50+0000

2024-03-05T18:50+0000

2024-03-05T19:06+0000

analysis

china

beijing

taiwan

sputnik

national people’s congress

pla

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098146551_0:98:3072:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_62659629990f4cc256cb4d9c290eda06.jpg

In a working report submitted Tuesday at the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress parliament, Premier Li previewed the nation’s economic, defense and foreign policy strategy for the coming year, signaling a GDP growth target of “around 5 percent” for 2024, and outlining structural adjustments aimed at “transforming” the current growth model.Li’s report highlighted the need to expand domestic demand and promote stable consumer spending, take measures to further ensure the nation's food security, open the door for private investment in areas including telecommunications and medical services, expand foreign trade, and scrap thresholds for foreign investment in Chinese manufacturing. Li also announced plans for a multi-trillion-yuan package of long-term treasury bonds to fund large priority development initiatives.Also featuring in the report was a plan to “mobilize resources nationwide to raise China’s capacity for innovation across the board,” which Li said include plans to “pool our country’s strategic scientific and technological strength and non-government innovation resources to make breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and step up research into disruptive and frontier technologies.”Specifically, China, which is already one of the world’s top scientific and technical powers, is looking to increase spending on research and development by about 10 percent, and to gain self-sufficiency in areas ranging from artificial intelligence to microchips, and make inroads in biomanufacturing, quantum technology, hydrogen power, commercial spaceflight and the digital economy.On defense, Li mentioned plans to boost defense spending by 7.2 percent, to 1.66 trillion yuan (about $230 billion US), with Beijing committing to “comprehensively strengthen military training and combat readiness,” and “firmly safeguard” its “national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”Li emphasized China’s pursuit of an independent but at the same time peaceful foreign policy, decrying “external interference” in Taiwan, and reiterating that Beijing will continue to “resolutely oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism…and promote cross-strait relations and peaceful development.”Growth Estimates ‘Conservative’“What [Premier Li] said exactly is ‘about 5 percent’ [growth], which means it can be a bit more or a bit less than 5 percent,” Dr. John Gong, a professor of economics at the Beijing-based University of International Business and Economics, told Sputnik. Gong pointed out that in the first two months of 2024, China has already showed signs of a “robust recovery” from an economic slump which began last fall, particularly in the service sector, with “even the real estate sector, which has been dragging the feet of the economy in China” with a series of high profile bankruptcies, “show[ing] signs of stabilizing,” according to the professor.As for technology and R&D, Gong said the prioritized commitment of resources to these “very critical areas” signals that China doesn’t want to fall behind the West, particularly amid “a fair amount of hi-tech choking and boycotting by Washington,” a situation Gong predicts will only become worse with time.Defense Priorities in PerspectiveWith the legacy media rushing to characterize the jump in Chinese defense spending announced by Li as a “push for global heft” or even a sign of a potential bid to resolve the Taiwan issue by force, Dr. Gong emphasized that the 7.2 percent growth rate must be seen in perspective, matching the pace of growth seen in 2023 and not even constituting the largest spending bump in recent years.That’s despite the fact that China’s economy by nominal GDP is roughly 70 percent of America's – and surpassed the US in purchasing power parity terms in 2016.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/how-much-will-china-spend-on-defense--economic-strength-1117139583.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/west-braces-for-new-china-shock-as-beijing-brings-back-export-oriented-development-strategy-1117106302.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/us-plan-to-contain-china-rehearsed-in-ukraine-1113365490.html

china

beijing

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what are china's development priorities, what are china's priorities in 2024, how does china plan to overtake the west technologically, how much does china spend on defense