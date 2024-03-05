https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/defense-ministry-reveals-possible-scenario-of-attack-on-russia-1117138312.html
Defense Ministry Reveals Possible Scenario of Attack on Russia
Defense Ministry Reveals Possible Scenario of Attack on Russia
Sputnik International
An air-ground or air-sea operation may be launched against Russia, which will begin with a rapid global strike and several massive missile and air strikes at the same time, according to the publication of the magazine "Military Thought" published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
2024-03-05T05:39+0000
2024-03-05T05:39+0000
2024-03-05T05:39+0000
russia
air force
russian federation
attack
russian aerospace defense forces
russian aerospace forces
nato
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103780/77/1037807798_0:46:3478:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a296551786b808e95a97a2c03bb464.jpg
According to the article, foreign experts are considering the emergence of new military structures called "joint operational formations." These should be compact, highly mobile, multi-sphere groups of troops capable of inflicting a comprehensive defeat on an enemy's administrative, political, and military-industrial infrastructure in all fields: land, sea, air, space, and information.Before the active phase of the operation starts, the enemy's operational formations will carry out provocative, demonstrative, informational, and other potentially aggressive actions in order to control the situation. The aggressor will intensify all types of reconnaissance, regular aircraft and drone flights near the country's borders, including flights of strategic bombers. It is also possible that there will be exercises with aircraft carrier groups and ships with cruise missiles.The article stipulates that the amount of personnel within enemy's joint operational formations in peacetime may be 50-70% of the troops that would operate during a war.The utmost importance of the Russian Aerospace Forces in military conflicts raises the need to equip them with new modernized aircraft, including drones and weapon complexes, introduce advanced automated control systems, and improve intelligence support.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russia-to-build-security-on-standpoint-of-us-uk-france-triad-as-single-nuclear-arsenal---russian-fm-1116494675.html
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103780/77/1037807798_374:0:3105:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e6781b9bf6b4669110a7fe16a98e20b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
attack on russia, russian defense ministry, global strike, missile and air strikes, air-ground or air-sea operation, launched against russia
attack on russia, russian defense ministry, global strike, missile and air strikes, air-ground or air-sea operation, launched against russia
Defense Ministry Reveals Possible Scenario of Attack on Russia
An air-ground or air-sea operation could be launched against Russia that would begin with a rapid global strike and several massive missile and air strikes at the same time, reads an article in Military Thought magazine, published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
According to the article, foreign experts are considering the emergence of new military structures called "joint operational formations." These should be compact, highly mobile, multi-sphere groups of troops capable of inflicting a comprehensive defeat on an enemy's administrative, political, and military-industrial infrastructure in all fields: land, sea, air, space, and information.
"The most expected forms of application of joint operational formations are air-ground campaigns. They begin with air (from 2030 air-space) offensive operations consisting of a quick strike and several (from 2-3 to 5-7) massive missile and air strikes. In this case, aviation will be one of the first to enter combat operations as the most maneuverable and adaptable type of troops, possibly even before the deployment of the main grouping," the article says.
Before the active phase of the operation starts, the enemy's operational formations will carry out provocative, demonstrative, informational, and other potentially aggressive actions in order to control the situation. The aggressor will intensify all types of reconnaissance, regular aircraft and drone flights near the country's borders, including flights of strategic bombers. It is also possible that there will be exercises with aircraft carrier groups and ships with cruise missiles.
The article stipulates that the amount of personnel within enemy's joint operational formations in peacetime may be 50-70% of the troops that would operate during a war.
"These factors expand the system of military threats to Russia and require a new level of security, where aerospace forces play a key role," the Russian Defense Ministry concludes.
The utmost importance of the Russian Aerospace Forces in military conflicts raises the need to equip them with new modernized aircraft, including drones and weapon complexes, introduce advanced automated control systems, and improve intelligence support.