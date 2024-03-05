https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/defense-ministry-reveals-possible-scenario-of-attack-on-russia-1117138312.html

Defense Ministry Reveals Possible Scenario of Attack on Russia

An air-ground or air-sea operation may be launched against Russia, which will begin with a rapid global strike and several massive missile and air strikes at the same time, according to the publication of the magazine "Military Thought" published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the article, foreign experts are considering the emergence of new military structures called "joint operational formations." These should be compact, highly mobile, multi-sphere groups of troops capable of inflicting a comprehensive defeat on an enemy's administrative, political, and military-industrial infrastructure in all fields: land, sea, air, space, and information.Before the active phase of the operation starts, the enemy's operational formations will carry out provocative, demonstrative, informational, and other potentially aggressive actions in order to control the situation. The aggressor will intensify all types of reconnaissance, regular aircraft and drone flights near the country's borders, including flights of strategic bombers. It is also possible that there will be exercises with aircraft carrier groups and ships with cruise missiles.The article stipulates that the amount of personnel within enemy's joint operational formations in peacetime may be 50-70% of the troops that would operate during a war.The utmost importance of the Russian Aerospace Forces in military conflicts raises the need to equip them with new modernized aircraft, including drones and weapon complexes, introduce advanced automated control systems, and improve intelligence support.

