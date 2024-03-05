https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/extraordinary-ancient-device-reveals-bond-between-religion-and-science-1117145721.html

'Extraordinary': Ancient Device Reveals Bond Between Religion and Science

The discovery of a device over 1000 years-old tells a story of mutual knowledge creation, development, and sharing by Christians, Jews, and Muslims in 11th-century Spain.

A Cambridge University researcher has made an astonishing discovery of an old instrument to map stars and tell time while browsing the internet for a picture of Ludovico Moscardo, a collector and Italian nobleman from the 17th century.About a year ago, Federica Gigante discovered a metal disc with a ring at the top in a Verona museum where Moscardo's portrait was displayed. She later learned it was a rare astrolabe while visiting the same museum three months later and seeing its brass features in the sunlight.The astrolabe, crafted in Andalucía, passed through the hands of Muslims, Jews, and Christians over ten centuries. Its engravings, initially in Arabic and later in Hebrew, narrate the story of knowledge creation, development, and exchange among scholars residing in al-Andalus, a then Muslim-ruled region of Spain.Gigante, an expert in Islamic art, observed Hebrew translations of Arabic names of astrological signs on the astrolabe. She realized that one of the instrument's plates was marked with "Toledo" and "Córdoba" on opposite faces.Star positions found on the instrument aligned with those on astrolabes from the 1060s and 1070s. The exact order of the Verona astrolabe's movement is difficult to ascertain. Gigante believes the item was produced in Andalucía, Spain, and taken to North Africa, possibly Morocco, before coming into Jewish possession.The astrolabe bears two sets of Hebrew inscriptions - one meticulously carved, the other appearing as scratches, suggesting prolonged use by a community. The final engravings, in Western numerals, were likely added by someone proficient in Italian or Latin.Gigante assumes that the astrolabe eventually found its way into Moscardo's collection and later into the possession of the Miniscalchi family, who established the museum in Verona, by marriage.Recently Gigante published an article about the astrolabe in the journal Nuncius; she explained discovering the device was a perfect blend of her love for scientific instruments and research on the spread of Islamic artifacts and technology to Europe.

