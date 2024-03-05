International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/north-korea-condemns-joint-us-south-korean-military-drills-1117138864.html
North Korea Condemns Joint US-South Korean Military Drills
North Korea Condemns Joint US-South Korean Military Drills
Sputnik International
North Korea strongly condemns the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, calling them provocative, a spokesman for the North Korean Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-03-05T06:05+0000
2024-03-05T06:05+0000
world
north korea
south korea
us
drills
military drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105731/60/1057316015_0:187:2000:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_1f96d40332c77c56c2a79b84ba35ac1d.jpg
"The US and the ROK kicked off again the provocative large-scale joint military drills to boost the unpredictability in the situation in the area of the armistice state … The Ministry of National Defense of the DPRK strongly denounces the reckless military drills of the US and the ROK," the spokesman said in a statement, published by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA. On Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea and the United States launched a joint Buddy Squadron fighter jet exercise as part of the broader annual military drills Freedom Shield to boost combat readiness amid allegedly rising threats from North Korea. The Freedom Shield exercises are expected to last from March 4-14.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/south-korea-us-launch-joint-fighter-jet-exercise---reports-1117124127.html
north korea
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105731/60/1057316015_0:0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_af5c8ef6d7d50cf6ef72a06d61ceacff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, united states and south korea, joint military exercises, north korean defense ministry
north korea, united states and south korea, joint military exercises, north korean defense ministry

North Korea Condemns Joint US-South Korean Military Drills

06:05 GMT 05.03.2024
© Jungle TribeA view of Pyongyang
A view of Pyongyang - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
© Jungle Tribe
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea strongly condemns the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, calling them provocative, a spokesman for the North Korean Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The US and the ROK kicked off again the provocative large-scale joint military drills to boost the unpredictability in the situation in the area of the armistice state … The Ministry of National Defense of the DPRK strongly denounces the reckless military drills of the US and the ROK," the spokesman said in a statement, published by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA.
U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, F-16 fighter jets, South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets and Japanese Air Force F-2 fighter jets fly over South Korea's southern island of Jeju during a joint air drill, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in a show of force against North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
Military
South Korea, US Launch Joint Fighter Jet Exercise - Reports
Yesterday, 12:47 GMT
On Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea and the United States launched a joint Buddy Squadron fighter jet exercise as part of the broader annual military drills Freedom Shield to boost combat readiness amid allegedly rising threats from North Korea. The Freedom Shield exercises are expected to last from March 4-14.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала