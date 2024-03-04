South Korea, US Launch Joint Fighter Jet Exercise - Reports

International
South Korea and the United States have launched a joint Buddy Squadron fighter jet exercise as part of the broader annual military drills Freedom Shield on Monday to boost combat readiness amid allegedly rising threats from North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean air force.
The Buddy Squadron exercise kicked off at Osan Air Base in the city of Pyeongtaek-si, south of the South Korean capital, the newspaper reported, adding that the fighter jet drill would last five days. US-made F-16s and South Korean F-15Ks will be part of a total of 20 fighter jets in the first air drill of 2024 to practice defensive actions, the report said. In addition to the Buddy Squadron, 47 other field training exercises are part of the major Freedom Shield drills, which also started on Monday and will run through March 14, Yonhap reported.
12:47 GMT 04.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States have launched a joint Buddy Squadron fighter jet exercise as part of the broader annual military drills Freedom Shield on Monday to boost combat readiness amid allegedly rising threats from North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean air force.
The Buddy Squadron exercise kicked off at Osan Air Base in the city of Pyeongtaek-si, south of the South Korean capital, the newspaper reported, adding that the fighter jet drill would last five days.
US-made F-16s and South Korean F-15Ks will be part of a total of 20 fighter jets in the first air drill of 2024 to practice defensive actions, the report said.
In addition to the Buddy Squadron, 47 other field training exercises are part of the major Freedom Shield drills, which also started on Monday and will run through March 14, Yonhap reported.
