Nuland’s Resignation Related to Failure of US’ Anti-Russian Policy - Zakharova
US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s resignation is related to the failure of Washington’s policy against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Nuland plans to step down in the coming weeks. "They will not tell you the reason. But it is simple — the failure of the anti-Russian policy of [US President Joe] Biden’s administration. Russophobia, proposed by Victoria Nuland as the main foreign policy concept of the United States, is dragging the Democrats to the bottom like a stone," Zakharova told a briefing.
14:55 GMT 05.03.2024 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 05.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s resignation is related to the failure of Washington’s policy against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Nuland plans to step down
in the coming weeks.
"They will not tell you the reason. But it is simple — the failure of the anti-Russian policy of [US President Joe] Biden’s administration. Russophobia, proposed by Victoria Nuland as the main foreign policy concept of the United States, is dragging the Democrats to the bottom like a stone
," Zakharova told a briefing.
“Victoria Nuland has let me know that she intends to step down in the coming weeks as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement.
Nuland’s tenure at the position lasted three and a half decades, when she served under six presidents and ten secretaries of state.