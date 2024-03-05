https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/nulands-resignation-related-to-failure-of-us-anti-russian-policy---zakharova-1117144449.html

Nuland’s Resignation Related to Failure of US’ Anti-Russian Policy - Zakharova

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s resignation is related to the failure of Washington’s policy against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Nuland plans to step down in the coming weeks. "They will not tell you the reason. But it is simple — the failure of the anti-Russian policy of [US President Joe] Biden’s administration. Russophobia, proposed by Victoria Nuland as the main foreign policy concept of the United States, is dragging the Democrats to the bottom like a stone," Zakharova told a briefing.

