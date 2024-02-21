https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/euromaidan-was-part-of-wests-proxy-war-against-russia--cia-veteran-1116894202.html

Euromaidan Was Part of West's Proxy War Against Russia – CIA Veteran

Euromaidan Was Part of West's Proxy War Against Russia – CIA Veteran

Exactly ten years ago then-President Viktor Yanukovich signed an agreement to resolve the political crisis in Ukraine with the Euromaidan opposition. The very next day the opposition trashed the accords and took power by force.

Months of Euromaidan riots ended with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych agreeing to reform the constitution, form a "government of national unity," and hold early elections in December 2014. The then-Ukrainian president also agreed to pardon rioters and launch investigations into violent acts by law enforcement officials.How West & Ukrainian Opposition Derailed Peace AccordsThe February 21 agreements to end the political crisis in Ukraine were signed by Yanukovych and opposition leaders Vitaly Klitschko (Udar Party), Arseniy Yatsenyuk (Batkivshchyna), and Oleh Tyahnybok (ultranationalist Svoboda Party*) in the presence of German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and Eric Fournier, director of the Continental Europe Department at the French Foreign Ministry.Although the agreement guaranteed by the EU powers appeared to be solid, it barely lasted 24 hours: on February 22, 2014, the buildings of the presidential administration, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Cabinet of Ministers were seized by violent protesters. The Maidan leaders appointed Oleksandr Turchynov as head of the Verkhovna Rada in violation of the country's constitution, effectively ousting Yanukovych.Yanukovych went on the air from Kharkiv on February 22, 2014, and insisted that he would not resign: "I am a legally elected president. What is happening is fragrant vandalism and banditry and a coup d'etat," he said.Nonetheless, EU leaders openly signaled that they would work with the "new government" of Ukraine, thus destroying the agreements they had previously supported.Real Puppeteers Were American Policy-MakersIn early February 2014, a conversation between individuals believed to be then-US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt discussing the future composition of the Ukrainian government was leaked online. They talked about bringing opposition leader Arseniy Yatsenyuk to power, while keeping Tyahnybok and Klitchko "outside". In a passage that caused embarrassment to Washington, Nuland was heard to dismiss European partners with the phrase "F**k the EU."Russia Was the TargetIn the wake of the coup, the Ukrainian junta resorted to brutal persecution of their political opponents, promoting an openly Russophobic agenda, and launched nothing short of a war on Donbass civilians who did not accept the illegitimate ouster of Yanukovych.However, the real target of the US-backed regime change in Kiev was Russia, according to Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official.The CIA veteran drew attention to the fact that the Euromaidan coup d'etat "ignited a civil war in Ukraine" and "ended up elevating Ukraine into a frontline priority" for the West."So prior to 2014, you didn't get a lot of NATO exercises, featuring Ukraine. After 2014 Ukraine, even though it was not a formal member of NATO, was regularly featured in these joint annual exercises and that meant that Ukraine then became a proxy for a Cold War," Johnson said.For its part, Russia made efforts to stop the bloodshed in Donbass through the 2014 and 2015 Minsk Agreements. The accords envisaged cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of heavy weapons from the front line, release of prisoners of war, and a constitutional reform in Ukraine to grant self-governance to breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.However, in 2022 former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Francois Hollande admitted that the Minsk Agreements were seen by the West as an opportunity to arm and train the Ukrainian Army. For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged in an interview with Spiegel in February 2023 that he actually had not been intended to observe the Minsk accords and informed his European counterparts about that. So, the accords were thrown down the drain in the same manner the Ukrainian opposition and the West shredded agreements with Yanukovych on February 22, 2014.Hostilities Could be Stopped Many Times, West Just Didn't Want to Do ItThere were plenty of opportunities to avoid armed conflicts in Ukraine, highlighted Johnson.Russia has always been open to negotiations, President Vladimir Putin told the press on February 20, during a meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.Moscow maintained dialogue with the governments of Poroshenko and Zelensky to implement the Minsk Agreements in order to respect the rights of Ukraine's Russian-speakers while at the same time preserving the nation's territorial integrity.It remains neglected by the Western mainstream press that before launching the special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine Moscow sought to conclude agreements with the US and NATO to ensure common European security. The draft agreements which envisaged NATO's guarantees of eastward non-expansion and Ukraine's neutral status were snubbed by Washington, Brussels and NATO leadership.Just a month after the beginning of the special military operation, Russian and Ukrainian representatives inked preliminary peace agreements in Istanbul in March 2022. Davyd Arakhamia, who headed the Ukrainian delegation during the March 2022 Istanbul talks with Russia, told Ukrainian broadcaster 1+1 in November 2023 that Moscow was ready to end the conflict if Ukraine committed to neutrality and refused to join NATO. However, it was then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who encouraged President Volodymyr Zelensky to pick the battle and fight to the bitter end, the Ukrainian politician said."When we returned from Istanbul, Boris Johnson came to Kiev and said: 'We won’t sign anything with them at all, and let’s just fight'," Arakhamia recalled.However, ex-PM Johnson was not alone in derailing the deal. "This war will be won on the battlefield," European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell tweeted in April 2022, pledging hundreds of millions of euros for Kiev.The same month, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin claimed that Washington wanted to see "Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done" in launching the special military operation. The US has spent over $100 billion in support for Ukraine's military effort since then."The Western governments don't want anything good to happen to Russia. They're not willing to do anything to improve the lives of the Russian people. In my view, it's genuine evil. And I'm watching this horrific policy that's implemented by my government and there's going to be an accounting someday. This is wrong," the CIA veteran said.*Svoboda Party is an extremist organization banned in Russia.

