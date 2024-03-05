https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/us-forces-intercept-2-cruise-missiles-launched-by-houthis-in-red-sea---centcom-1117138969.html

US Forces Intercept 2 Cruise Missiles Launched by Houthis in Red Sea - CENTCOM

The US military have conducted self-defense air strikes against two cruise missiles launched by the Houthis and presenting an "imminent threat" to vessels in the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"At 8 p.m. (Sanaa time) [17:00 GMT], CENTCOM forces conducted self-defense strikes against two anti-ship cruise missiles that presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for merchant and U.S. Navy vessels," CENTCOM wrote on X. In the period between 15:50 and 16:15 (12:50 and 13:15 GMT) the Houthi movement launched two anti-ship cruise missiles against a Liberian-flagged container vessel, the command said, adding that one of the missiles had struck the ship, leaving some damage. However, no victims were reported. Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Forces of the US and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

