https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/france-caps-crowd-size-at-2024-summer-olympics-ceremonies-over-terror-attack-fears-1117165359.html

France Caps Crowd Size at 2024 Summer Olympics Ceremonies Over Terror Attack Fears

France Caps Crowd Size at 2024 Summer Olympics Ceremonies Over Terror Attack Fears

Sputnik International

France has capped spectators for the opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games over security at 325,000 on July 26.

2024-03-06T15:44+0000

2024-03-06T15:44+0000

2024-03-06T15:44+0000

france

olympic games

olympics

summer olympics

gerald darmanin

daesh

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117164831_0:155:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_7e03766c5371c1bea94aa227e78f98f6.jpg

France has announced it is scaling back plans to host 600,000 spectators for the opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.Concerns over security were given as the main reason by the French government.The number of spectators will be capped at 325,000 on July 26.The request to cut crowd sizes reportedly came from French President Emmanuel Macron. Questioned by MPs at an Olympics security hearing in the French Senate on Tuesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned that there was a risk of terrorist attacks by Daesh* sympathizers.Although French intelligence services have not identified any specific plots targeting the Olympics, the the minister raised the specter of potential threats from extremist organizations and environmental activists.Authorities are making thorough checks on close to 1 million people who will either take part in or have access to the Olympics. As a result, 280 have already been banned on security grounds.French authorities earlier said that police would use real-time cameras linked to artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to ensure security at the Olympic Games. But rights groups swiftly slammed the French government’s plan for AI video surveillance as a threat to civil liberties.* A terrorist group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/non-aligned-movement-urges-ioc-to-maintain-neutrality-allow-all-athletes-at-paris-2024-olympics-1111719196.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/frances-plan-to-use-ai-cameras-at-2024-paris-olympics-enables-mass-control--1111982387.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

france has capped spectators for the opening ceremonies of the paris 2024 summer olympic games, 2024 paris olympic games, french government, real-time cameras with ai, french government's plan to use surveillance cameras with ai at 2024 paris olympics