https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/putin-meets-with-iaea-director-general-in-sochi-1117165233.html
Putin Meets With IAEA Director General in Sochi
Putin Meets With IAEA Director General in Sochi
Sputnik International
During his visit to Russia, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi holds a series of meetings with Russia's top officials, including President Putin.
2024-03-06T13:59+0000
2024-03-06T13:59+0000
2024-03-06T14:05+0000
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
alexei likhachev
sochi
russia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
world youth festival 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115698737_0:54:3166:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_e69c6894ca5359ef304f0bdea1c0893d.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Sochi. "The president will receive Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, who is in Sochi. He and … Likhachev, will inform the president … about their contacts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters.Earlier in the day, Grossi held a meeting with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev. The bilateral meeting takes place on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival, currently taking place on the Sirius federal territory in Sochi, in Russia's Krasnodar region.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
sochi
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115698737_435:0:3166:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cef6702cc0d740ce6c1129bceab60ab.jpg
Putin Grossi
Sputnik International
Grossi
2024-03-06T13:59+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iaea and russia, rafael mariano grossi visits russia, rafael mariano grossi speaks with putin, what did grossi and putin discuss
iaea and russia, rafael mariano grossi visits russia, rafael mariano grossi speaks with putin, what did grossi and putin discuss
Putin Meets With IAEA Director General in Sochi
13:59 GMT 06.03.2024 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 06.03.2024)
During his visit to Russia, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi holds a series of meetings with Russia's top officials, including President Putin.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Sochi.
"The president will receive Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, who is in Sochi. He and … Likhachev, will inform the president … about their contacts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Grossi held a meeting with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev. The bilateral meeting takes place on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival, currently taking place on the Sirius federal territory in Sochi, in Russia's Krasnodar region.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!