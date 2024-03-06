https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/putin-meets-with-iaea-director-general-in-sochi-1117165233.html

Putin Meets With IAEA Director General in Sochi

During his visit to Russia, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi holds a series of meetings with Russia's top officials, including President Putin.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Sochi. "The president will receive Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, who is in Sochi. He and … Likhachev, will inform the president … about their contacts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters.Earlier in the day, Grossi held a meeting with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev. The bilateral meeting takes place on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival, currently taking place on the Sirius federal territory in Sochi, in Russia's Krasnodar region.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

