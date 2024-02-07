https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/iaea-head-grossi-visited-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1116643109.html
IAEA Head Grossi Visited Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi paid a working visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Grossi, accompanied by mission staff and representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense, arrived at the territory of the plant.Later in the day, the plant's administration said that a new group of observers consisting of four people arrived at the plant to replace their colleagues. The rotation process took place without any out-of-the-ordinary situations. The Russian military ensured the safety rotation of the IAEA observers, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye facility is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and energy output. It came under the control of Russian forces in March 2022. IAEA experts have been working at the plant since September 1, 2022, following Grossi's first visit to the facility.
