Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Precision Strike on Odessa Eliminates Ukrainian Sea Drones - MoD
The Russian military attacked a hangar in the port district of Odessa, where preparations were underway for the combat use of Ukrainian unmanned boats, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday
"At 11:40 Moscow time [8:40 GMT], the Russian armed forces launched a high-precision missile attack on a hangar in the industrial port district of Odessa, where preparations were underway for the combat use of unmanned boats of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The target of the strike has been achieved. The facility was hit," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine lost nearly 166,000 troops, 800 tanks, including more than half of the Leopard tanks delivered to it, 123 aircraft and 2,400 pieces of military equipment during its counteroffensive last year.
2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military attacked a hangar in the port district of Odessa, where preparations were underway for the combat use of Ukrainian unmanned boats, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
"At 11:40 Moscow time [8:40 GMT], the Russian armed forces launched a high-precision missile attack on a hangar in the industrial port district of Odessa, where preparations were underway for the combat use of unmanned boats of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The target of the strike has been achieved. The facility was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine lost nearly 166,000 troops, 800 tanks, including more than half of the Leopard tanks delivered to it, 123 aircraft and 2,400 pieces of military equipment during its counteroffensive last year.
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 444,000 soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation in 2022, the minister added.

