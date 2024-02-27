https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-suffers-over-444000-losses-in-manpower-since-special-ops-launch---shoigu-1117011063.html

Ukraine Suffers Over 444,000 Losses in Manpower Since Special Op’s Launch - Shoigu

In total, Ukraine has lost more than 444,000 soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation in 2022, the minister added.

"As a result of the decisive and active actions of our military personnel, the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces is decreasing. On average, since the beginning of the year, the enemy has been losing more than 800 personnel and 120 units of various weapons, including foreign-made, every day," Shoigu told a meeting with senior military officials.In total, Ukraine has lost more than 444,000 soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation in 2022, the minister added.The Russian armed forces have taking control over three settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past week, namely Pobeda, Lastochkno and Severnoe, Shoigu said.The United States is increasing its nuclear capabilities in Europe and adopts promising means of delivering nuclear warheads, Sergei Shoigu said.Russia’s special military operation shows that the US strategic on deterrence of Russia at the expense of the lives of Ukrainians and military and economic support for Kiev is "pointless," Shoigu added.

