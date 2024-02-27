https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-suffers-over-444000-losses-in-manpower-since-special-ops-launch---shoigu-1117011063.html
Ukraine Suffers Over 444,000 Losses in Manpower Since Special Op’s Launch - Shoigu
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 444,000 soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation in 2022, the minister added.
"As a result of the decisive and active actions of our military personnel, the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces is decreasing. On average, since the beginning of the year, the enemy has been losing more than 800 personnel and 120 units of various weapons, including foreign-made, every day," Shoigu told a meeting with senior military officials.In total, Ukraine has lost more than 444,000 soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation in 2022, the minister added.The Russian armed forces have taking control over three settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past week, namely Pobeda, Lastochkno and Severnoe, Shoigu said.The United States is increasing its nuclear capabilities in Europe and adopts promising means of delivering nuclear warheads, Sergei Shoigu said.Russia’s special military operation shows that the US strategic on deterrence of Russia at the expense of the lives of Ukrainians and military and economic support for Kiev is "pointless," Shoigu added.
10:44 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 27.02.2024)
Being updated
Ukraine has been losing more than 800 soldiers and 120 units of various weapon on average per day since the beginning of the year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the decisive and active actions of our military personnel, the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces is decreasing. On average, since the beginning of the year, the enemy has been losing more than 800 personnel and 120 units of various weapons, including foreign-made, every day," Shoigu told a meeting with senior military officials.
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 444,000 soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation
in 2022, the minister added.
The Russian armed forces have taking control over three settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past week, namely Pobeda, Lastochkno and Severnoe, Shoigu said.
"Since the beginning of the year, about 327 square kilometers of the territory of new regions of Russia have been liberated from the Nazis in all directions. Over the past week, the Ukrainian armed forces have been driven out of the settlements of Pobeda, Lastochkino, and Severnoe of the Donetsk People’s Republic," Shoigu told senior military officials.
The United States is increasing
its nuclear capabilities in Europe and adopts promising means of delivering nuclear warheads, Sergei Shoigu said.
"As of today, threats of a radiation, chemical and biological nature are provoked by the actions of Washington, which is increasing its nuclear capabilities on the territory of European countries and is adopting promising means of delivering nuclear charges," Shoigu told senior defense officials.
Russia’s special military operation shows that the US strategic on deterrence of Russia at the expense of the lives of Ukrainians and military and economic support for Kiev is "pointless," Shoigu added.