https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/shocking-lightning-strikes-boeing-777-after-takeoff-at-vancouver-airport-1117158076.html

Shocking: Lightning Strikes Boeing 777 After Takeoff at Vancouver Airport

Shocking: Lightning Strikes Boeing 777 After Takeoff at Vancouver Airport

Sputnik International

Planes experience lightning jolts once per year. Though witnessing this incident could be terrifying, passengers are absolutely unharmed because of some smart design elements in aircraft.

2024-03-06T15:58+0000

2024-03-06T15:58+0000

2024-03-06T15:58+0000

world

newsfeed

vancouver

alaska

federal aviation administration (faa)

heathrow

mcgill university

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101810/70/1018107013_0:25:1755:1012_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf7568976d10d6a621831e7af8a4848.jpg

Lightning hit an airliner shortly after take-off from Vancouver airport this week, an eye-witness who captured the incident on video told CTV News.Ethan West, 19, a student pilot, was near Vancouver International Airport when a lightning bolt struck on Monday evening. He was watching planes when he saw it happen. The plane struck was a Boeing 777-300ER.After the incident, West checked an online flight tracker. He confirmed that the Boeing plane continued its journey to London's Heathrow airport. "I watched it, it kept climbing...I guess they decided it was safe and okay to fly," he noted.According to McGill University's Office for Science and Safety, lightning strikes a plane "about once a year." While it is scary, passengers inside are safe because of "smart design elements in airplanes," the article says.Lightweight aluminium is the primary material used in the construction of most aircraft, with designs using other materials still incorporating metal frameworks. The metal framework conducts electricity, enabling even distribution across all metallic components once it enters.Although lightning can cause damage, it has not resulted in a commercial aircraft loss in "many decades," says the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The American airliner maker Boeing has come under fresh scrutiny after a scathing report by federal safety experts exposed shortcomings in the company's safety practices.The latest incident on January 5, 2024, where a Boeing Max 9 on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 suffered a cabin door blowout, added to the ongoing series of problems faced by the US aviation giant. This led to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily grounding 171 of the jetliners earlier this year.A Boeing 747 cargo plane returned to Miami International Airport on January 19, 2024, after experiencing an "engine malfunction" shortly after take-off, the FAA reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/federal-probe-finds-inadequate-and-confusing-safety-protocols-at-boeing-1117017885.html

vancouver

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

passenger aircraft lightning strike vancouver airport, boeing 777 lightning strike, aircraft lightning strike video, vancouver international airport lightning strike, boeing plane lightning strike london heathrow, airplane lightning strike safety design, aluminum airplane construction, airplane lightning strike damage, commercial airplane crash, boeing safety practices investigation, boeing max 9 blowout incident, alaska airlines flight 1282, faa grounding boeing jetliners, boeing 747 cargo plane engine malfunction, miami international airport, ethan west eye-witness account, bcit pilot program.