Federal Probe Finds 'Inadequate and Confusing' Safety Protocols at Boeing

Boeing's inspection program has faced scrutiny following revelations that many staff lacked knowledge of the aviation giant's safety protocols and culture.

An expert committee has found "inadequate and confusing" safety protocols at Boeing after the latest accident with its B737 Max airliner.The committee also saw a "disconnect" between senior management and frontline workers, raising fresh doubts about the US passenger jet maker following a string of incidents involving its aircraft.Federal aviation regulators had already commissioned the 50-paged report before an Alaska Airlines 737 Max airliner’s door panels blew off during flight on January 5.Invetigators probed Boeing’s safety practices, the federal Organization Designation Authorization program and safety management systems.The Federal Aviation Administration said it would evaluate the report while it was auditing Boeing over the Alaskan incident.The National Transportation Safety Board’s initial assessment found that four bolts were missing from a door mechanism when the plane left a Boeing facility last year for delivery to Alaskan Airlines.The report, published on Monday, highlighted several concerns over Boeing's inspection program.Drafted by managers from the firm and airlines, aviation union representatives and academics, it went through 4,000 pages of Boeing documents and talked to 250 employees, making 27 findings and 53 recommendations.The experts noted that many Boeing employees lacked knowledge of the company's safety procedures and culture. Processes and training were “complex and in a constant state of change, especially among different work sites and employee groups.”In 2020, the US Congress passed a bill mandating the team of professionals to inspect the ODA program following the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max aircraft in 2018 and 2019 causing a total of 346 deaths.Around 1,000 Boeing employees are part of the program. In 2020, Boeing received a $1.25 million fine from the FAA for harassment and intimidation of their internal inspectors.Boeing has rejigged the ODA program to stop interference or retaliation against staff flagging up safety issues. The report said that despite some improvements, the program still does fully protect whistle-blowers, especially against suspensions or attacks on their earnings.The FAA's separate audit of Boeing's manufacturing and quality procedures, launched after the Alaska Airlines incident, could influence whether Boeing staff are allowed to continue safety-certifying their own designs.

